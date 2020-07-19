All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6801 Martin Luther King Blvd

6801 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard · (720) 506-3397
Location

6801 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1795 · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Captivating location, close to Stapleton and Stanley Marketplace. Short drive to Colorado Blvd with approximately 5 miles to downtown Denver. Close to City Park and the Museum of Science and Nature. Very close access to I-70/270 and I-36 to Boulder. For the mountain lovers, this property is only 30 minutes to the mountains. The main floor living area has been completely remodeled with fresh paint and beautifully refinished durable hardwood floors. The third bedroom with the sliding glass door can easily double as a home office. A brand new furnace and hot water heater have been installed. The kitchen is a nice size with brand new stainless appliances, beautiful granite countertop and new cabinetry including a Lazy Susan, this is oh so convenient for organizing your dishes. Large family room and a full sized unfinished basement perfect to be used as a "Bonus Room" or recreation room as well as a storage space. Schedule your showing today while this property is still available. Small dogs Considered $250 Pet Deposit/ Pet and $50 / month pet rent $40/adult non-refundable application fee One-time set-up and admin fee once lease is signed Security Deposit and cleaning fees required upon signing, totaling 1-month's rent

(RLNE5914478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6801 Martin Luther King Blvd have any available units?
6801 Martin Luther King Blvd has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 6801 Martin Luther King Blvd have?
Some of 6801 Martin Luther King Blvd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6801 Martin Luther King Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6801 Martin Luther King Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6801 Martin Luther King Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 6801 Martin Luther King Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 6801 Martin Luther King Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 6801 Martin Luther King Blvd offers parking.
Does 6801 Martin Luther King Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6801 Martin Luther King Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6801 Martin Luther King Blvd have a pool?
No, 6801 Martin Luther King Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 6801 Martin Luther King Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6801 Martin Luther King Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6801 Martin Luther King Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6801 Martin Luther King Blvd has units with dishwashers.
