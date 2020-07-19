6801 Martin Luther King Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Captivating location, close to Stapleton and Stanley Marketplace. Short drive to Colorado Blvd with approximately 5 miles to downtown Denver. Close to City Park and the Museum of Science and Nature. Very close access to I-70/270 and I-36 to Boulder. For the mountain lovers, this property is only 30 minutes to the mountains. The main floor living area has been completely remodeled with fresh paint and beautifully refinished durable hardwood floors. The third bedroom with the sliding glass door can easily double as a home office. A brand new furnace and hot water heater have been installed. The kitchen is a nice size with brand new stainless appliances, beautiful granite countertop and new cabinetry including a Lazy Susan, this is oh so convenient for organizing your dishes. Large family room and a full sized unfinished basement perfect to be used as a "Bonus Room" or recreation room as well as a storage space. Schedule your showing today while this property is still available. Small dogs Considered $250 Pet Deposit/ Pet and $50 / month pet rent $40/adult non-refundable application fee One-time set-up and admin fee once lease is signed Security Deposit and cleaning fees required upon signing, totaling 1-month's rent



