Super Bungalow in Virginia Village - 4 bed 2 bath Bungalow in Virginia Village a lovely established Denver neighborhood. With wood floors, an add on main floor for family room and a finished basement with a sauna. Large kitchen with all the appliances and a mud room for additional space. Nice covered front porch with a 1 car attached garage and a large fenced in backyard. To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248 ext 103 Application recommendations. Must have mid 600s or higher credit score, monthly income three times amount of rent. At this time not accepting section 8 vouchers.



