677 Vrain Street Unit 8

3 bd 2.5 ba townhome in West Denver coming soon! - 3 bd 2.5 ba townhome near 6th and Sheridan available mid May. Great floor plan with a large living room. 2 bedrooms upstairs, 3rd bedroom and bonus family room downstairs. New paint, new carpet, new stainless steel appliances. New windows to be installed. Great location only minutes to downtown, the Belmar shopping area, and public transportation with the W line within walking distance. Close to parks with the Joseph Martinez and Paco Sanchez parks just up the street.



Rental Terms

Rent: $1795

Deposit: $1795

All utilities except electric included (water, trash, sewer, gas, heat)

Pet Deposit: $250 per pet (non-refundable)

Pet Rent: $25/pet/month



dave.wells@realatlas.com

720-295-1661



