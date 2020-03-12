All apartments in Denver
677 Vrain Street Unit 8
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

677 Vrain Street Unit 8

677 Vrain St · No Longer Available
Location

677 Vrain St, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bd 2.5 ba townhome in West Denver coming soon! - 3 bd 2.5 ba townhome near 6th and Sheridan available mid May. Great floor plan with a large living room. 2 bedrooms upstairs, 3rd bedroom and bonus family room downstairs. New paint, new carpet, new stainless steel appliances. New windows to be installed. Great location only minutes to downtown, the Belmar shopping area, and public transportation with the W line within walking distance. Close to parks with the Joseph Martinez and Paco Sanchez parks just up the street.

Applications are available online for your convenience!

Rental Terms
Rent: $1795
Deposit: $1795
All utilities except electric included (water, trash, sewer, gas, heat)
Pet Deposit: $250 per pet (non-refundable)
Pet Rent: $25/pet/month

Please email or text to schedule your tour today!

dave.wells@realatlas.com
720-295-1661

(RLNE4678833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 677 Vrain Street Unit 8 have any available units?
677 Vrain Street Unit 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 677 Vrain Street Unit 8 have?
Some of 677 Vrain Street Unit 8's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 677 Vrain Street Unit 8 currently offering any rent specials?
677 Vrain Street Unit 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 677 Vrain Street Unit 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 677 Vrain Street Unit 8 is pet friendly.
Does 677 Vrain Street Unit 8 offer parking?
No, 677 Vrain Street Unit 8 does not offer parking.
Does 677 Vrain Street Unit 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 677 Vrain Street Unit 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 677 Vrain Street Unit 8 have a pool?
No, 677 Vrain Street Unit 8 does not have a pool.
Does 677 Vrain Street Unit 8 have accessible units?
No, 677 Vrain Street Unit 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 677 Vrain Street Unit 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 677 Vrain Street Unit 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
