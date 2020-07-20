All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 6650 E Arizona Ave #175.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
6650 E Arizona Ave #175
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 AM

6650 E Arizona Ave #175

6650 East Arizona Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Washington Virginia Vale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6650 East Arizona Avenue, Denver, CO 80224
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
pool
garage
2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Town Home with Attached Garage in a GREAT LOCATION! Pet Friendly -
***NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 07/01/2020***AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN AS SOON AS 07/04/2020.
Application Process can be started by visiting Muldoon Associates website directly. Applications will be processed in the order they are received.

Location and Tranquility Intertwine! Close to Downtown, DTC, DIA, Cherry Creek, Aurora Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and everything in-between, this home features an easy commute plus all the benefits Denver has to offer! Close to open space, Cherry Creek Trail, Cook Park Recreation Center, Garland Park, and so much more! Multiple dining and nightlife experiences are minutes away! The home itself is a gem, with ATTACHED GARAGE and STORAGE, newly renovated, solid surface flooring on main level, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED, PET FRIENDLY (inquire for details)! The community is mature with delightful walking paths, well maintained grounds, and a seasonal swimming pool! In a competitive Denver Market this home won t last long. Inquire today! THERE ARE STAIRS! Please do not inquire if seeking ranch style living.

Muldoon Associates, Inc. is a dedicated fair housing advocate and does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status or handicap (disability).ancestry, marital status or creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class defined by fair housing

Pet Policy – Up to 2 pets ok. No pets over 100 lbs and no more than 2 total pets. 100 dollar non-refundable pet fee per pet and 20 dollars per month pet rent per pet. Pet policy does not apply to service or companion animals. No pets with any history of aggression. All pets must be housebroken. No pets under 12 months of age.

1 year lease

This home is exclusively managed by Muldoon Associates, Inc. a professional brokerage firm licensed by the state of Colorado

Reasonable accommodations or modifications will be made in rules, policies, practices, property or services when such accommodations may be necessary to afford a person with a disability the equal opportunity to use and enjoy the property

Qualifications
-Must make 3 times rent
-All occupants over 18 must complete app and pay app fee
-Must have 1 year at employer or 2 years at same field of work
-Must have at least 650 credit score. Credit score will be averaged for multiple applicants
-1 year of rental history or mortgage payments
-Cannot be sex offender
-Apps processed first come first served
-Cosigner needed if all qualifications are not met
-Dependents under the age of 18 do not need to complete an application
-Individuals who are incapacitated do not need to complete an application
-No possession, consumption, manufacturing or cultivation of recreational marijuana or marijuana products
-No smoking in home

(RLNE4850670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6650 E Arizona Ave #175 have any available units?
6650 E Arizona Ave #175 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 6650 E Arizona Ave #175 have?
Some of 6650 E Arizona Ave #175's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6650 E Arizona Ave #175 currently offering any rent specials?
6650 E Arizona Ave #175 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6650 E Arizona Ave #175 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6650 E Arizona Ave #175 is pet friendly.
Does 6650 E Arizona Ave #175 offer parking?
Yes, 6650 E Arizona Ave #175 offers parking.
Does 6650 E Arizona Ave #175 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6650 E Arizona Ave #175 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6650 E Arizona Ave #175 have a pool?
Yes, 6650 E Arizona Ave #175 has a pool.
Does 6650 E Arizona Ave #175 have accessible units?
Yes, 6650 E Arizona Ave #175 has accessible units.
Does 6650 E Arizona Ave #175 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6650 E Arizona Ave #175 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Neon Local
99 South Broadway
Denver, CO 80223
Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St
Denver, CO 80246
The Confluence
1441 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Platform at Union Station
1650 Wewatta St
Denver, CO 80202
Premier Lofts
2200 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
Sloans Place
1540 Sheridan Boulevard
Denver, CO 80214
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80230
Archer Tower
901 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University