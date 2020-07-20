6650 E Arizona Ave #175

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Town Home with Attached Garage in a GREAT LOCATION! Pet Friendly -

***NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 07/01/2020***AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN AS SOON AS 07/04/2020.

Application Process can be started by visiting Muldoon Associates website directly. Applications will be processed in the order they are received.



Location and Tranquility Intertwine! Close to Downtown, DTC, DIA, Cherry Creek, Aurora Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center and everything in-between, this home features an easy commute plus all the benefits Denver has to offer! Close to open space, Cherry Creek Trail, Cook Park Recreation Center, Garland Park, and so much more! Multiple dining and nightlife experiences are minutes away! The home itself is a gem, with ATTACHED GARAGE and STORAGE, newly renovated, solid surface flooring on main level, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED, PET FRIENDLY (inquire for details)! The community is mature with delightful walking paths, well maintained grounds, and a seasonal swimming pool! In a competitive Denver Market this home won t last long. Inquire today! THERE ARE STAIRS! Please do not inquire if seeking ranch style living.



Muldoon Associates, Inc. is a dedicated fair housing advocate and does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status or handicap (disability).ancestry, marital status or creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class defined by fair housing



Pet Policy – Up to 2 pets ok. No pets over 100 lbs and no more than 2 total pets. 100 dollar non-refundable pet fee per pet and 20 dollars per month pet rent per pet. Pet policy does not apply to service or companion animals. No pets with any history of aggression. All pets must be housebroken. No pets under 12 months of age.



1 year lease



This home is exclusively managed by Muldoon Associates, Inc. a professional brokerage firm licensed by the state of Colorado



Reasonable accommodations or modifications will be made in rules, policies, practices, property or services when such accommodations may be necessary to afford a person with a disability the equal opportunity to use and enjoy the property



Qualifications

-Must make 3 times rent

-All occupants over 18 must complete app and pay app fee

-Must have 1 year at employer or 2 years at same field of work

-Must have at least 650 credit score. Credit score will be averaged for multiple applicants

-1 year of rental history or mortgage payments

-Cannot be sex offender

-Apps processed first come first served

-Cosigner needed if all qualifications are not met

-Dependents under the age of 18 do not need to complete an application

-Individuals who are incapacitated do not need to complete an application

-No possession, consumption, manufacturing or cultivation of recreational marijuana or marijuana products

-No smoking in home



