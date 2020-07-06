All apartments in Denver
665 Cherry Street

665 Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Location

665 Cherry Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this beautiful home in the highly sought-after Hilltop neighborhood of Denver! This property features 2 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs, 1 full bath on each level (2 total bathrooms), a formal dining room with beautiful light fixtures, two wood-burning fireplaces, ceiling fans, hardwood flooring throughout, a fully finished basement with two extra living spaces and a spacious bedroom, a full-sized washer/dryer, central air conditioning, high-end wooden blinds, two patios in the fully-fenced backyard, a 2-car detached garage, beautiful landscaping and lots of charm! Tenants will enjoy the beautiful, updated kitchen with GE Profile stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, double sink, built-in microwave), beautiful high-end cabinetry, granite countertops, breakfast bar and tons of natural light! No utilities included. No pets

Pets - No
Laundry - Washer / Dryer
Parking - 2 car detached garage
Utilities - Tenant Pays All

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as June 11th.

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,995, Available 6/11/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 665 Cherry Street have any available units?
665 Cherry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 665 Cherry Street have?
Some of 665 Cherry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 665 Cherry Street currently offering any rent specials?
665 Cherry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 665 Cherry Street pet-friendly?
No, 665 Cherry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 665 Cherry Street offer parking?
Yes, 665 Cherry Street offers parking.
Does 665 Cherry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 665 Cherry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 665 Cherry Street have a pool?
No, 665 Cherry Street does not have a pool.
Does 665 Cherry Street have accessible units?
No, 665 Cherry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 665 Cherry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 665 Cherry Street has units with dishwashers.

