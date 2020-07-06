665 Cherry Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss out on this beautiful home in the highly sought-after Hilltop neighborhood of Denver! This property features 2 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs, 1 full bath on each level (2 total bathrooms), a formal dining room with beautiful light fixtures, two wood-burning fireplaces, ceiling fans, hardwood flooring throughout, a fully finished basement with two extra living spaces and a spacious bedroom, a full-sized washer/dryer, central air conditioning, high-end wooden blinds, two patios in the fully-fenced backyard, a 2-car detached garage, beautiful landscaping and lots of charm! Tenants will enjoy the beautiful, updated kitchen with GE Profile stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, double sink, built-in microwave), beautiful high-end cabinetry, granite countertops, breakfast bar and tons of natural light! No utilities included. No pets



Pets - No

Laundry - Washer / Dryer

Parking - 2 car detached garage

Utilities - Tenant Pays All



Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as June 11th.



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,995, Available 6/11/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.