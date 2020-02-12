All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

660 Ivy Street

660 N Ivy St · No Longer Available
Location

660 N Ivy St, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**PROPERTY IS CURRENTLY PENDING WITH APPLICANTS AND IS NO LONGER AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS***

Available for a 1 or 2 Year lease!

Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Loaded with charm-Living room with coved ceilings and gas log fireplace, dining room with French doors to a covered patio, updated kitchen with farm sink, stainless appliances, gas stove and slab granite. Many features include-wood floors, newer windows, new roof shingles, central vacuum, built-in speakers, 3 egress windows, Radon system installed, good ceiling height in family room w/fireplace and newer hot water.heater. Fantastic Location! Carson Elementary runs along 6th Avenue Parkway, short distance to Crestmoor and Mayfair Park, and Easy Access to Trader Joe's and Snooze on 7th and Colorado! Easy commute to Downtown, DIA and the Fitzsimons as well!

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, and Trash will be included in rent for an additional $125/month.
Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs.
Pet fee $35/month for 1-2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month’s gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month’s gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.
48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com
Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $2,401.25, Available 8/8/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 Ivy Street have any available units?
660 Ivy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 660 Ivy Street have?
Some of 660 Ivy Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 Ivy Street currently offering any rent specials?
660 Ivy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 Ivy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 660 Ivy Street is pet friendly.
Does 660 Ivy Street offer parking?
No, 660 Ivy Street does not offer parking.
Does 660 Ivy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 660 Ivy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 Ivy Street have a pool?
No, 660 Ivy Street does not have a pool.
Does 660 Ivy Street have accessible units?
No, 660 Ivy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 660 Ivy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 660 Ivy Street does not have units with dishwashers.

