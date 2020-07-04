657 S Jasmine Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/88941f708c ---- Darling 3 Bedroom with Large Backyard and lots of updates! Brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, freshly painted cabinets, new counters and new hardware. Fresh paint, new master bathroom vanity and new garage door door opener. The large finished basement has new flooring and fresh paint and features lots of storage space and the two bonus rooms. Backyard is large and green! Large covered back patio. Close to Cherry Creek Shopping Center and Lowry, near restaurants, shopping and more! Dogs under 25lbs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Blinds Central A/C Electric Stove Forced Air Washer/Dryer