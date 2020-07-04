All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 657 S Jasmine Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
657 S Jasmine Way
Last updated August 10 2019 at 4:54 PM

657 S Jasmine Way

657 South Jasmine Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Washington Virginia Vale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

657 South Jasmine Way, Denver, CO 80224
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/88941f708c ---- Darling 3 Bedroom with Large Backyard and lots of updates! Brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, freshly painted cabinets, new counters and new hardware. Fresh paint, new master bathroom vanity and new garage door door opener. The large finished basement has new flooring and fresh paint and features lots of storage space and the two bonus rooms. Backyard is large and green! Large covered back patio. Close to Cherry Creek Shopping Center and Lowry, near restaurants, shopping and more! Dogs under 25lbs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Blinds Central A/C Electric Stove Forced Air Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 657 S Jasmine Way have any available units?
657 S Jasmine Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 657 S Jasmine Way have?
Some of 657 S Jasmine Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 657 S Jasmine Way currently offering any rent specials?
657 S Jasmine Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 657 S Jasmine Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 657 S Jasmine Way is pet friendly.
Does 657 S Jasmine Way offer parking?
Yes, 657 S Jasmine Way offers parking.
Does 657 S Jasmine Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 657 S Jasmine Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 657 S Jasmine Way have a pool?
No, 657 S Jasmine Way does not have a pool.
Does 657 S Jasmine Way have accessible units?
No, 657 S Jasmine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 657 S Jasmine Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 657 S Jasmine Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atrii
5100 Leetsdale Dr
Denver, CO 80246
Cortland Gateway Park
4699 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
Del Prado
1510 E 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80218
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd.
Denver, CO 80237
Park Sedona Apartments
1245 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218
Patina
65 Ogden St
Denver, CO 80218
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80204
Deerfield at Indian Creek Apartment Homes
1771 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University