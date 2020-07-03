649 Colorado Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This quaint and cozy 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Denver is just WAITING for you to move in! This home has the charm and character you've been looking for!



With additional room in the basement, hardwood floors throughout the home and a covered patio in the backyard this home can meet all of your needs!



This home also has a fireplace as well as a one car attached garage for your vehicle or storage needs!



Street parking is also available on Colorado Blvd.



Within close proximity to downtown Denver, DU, MSU and the Tech Center via 6th Ave and I-25.



We offer our tenants to rent our clothes washer and dryers for $35 extra per month total.



Pets are allowed, at a maximum of 2. All pets must be spayed/neutered, vaccinated and are subject to meeting the landlord for approval. Extra rent and deposits apply.



No smoking of ANY kind is allowed inside the unit. You are required to smoke outside.



Reply to this ad TODAY to schedule your showing! This one will go FAST! Please include your email and phone number when you reply.



Approval Criteria: NO EXCEPTIONS

-550 Credit Score or higher

-Must not have had a felony within the past 5 years, or any violent or drug related felony at any time

-Must not have had an eviction within the past 2 years.

-Must earn 3x income to posted rent (all applicants incomes are combined to accommodate this request)

-Must have at least 1 year of positive and verifiable residential history within the past 3 years from a Management Company or landlord, not a relative.



This approval criteria list is subject to change and is based on a points based system. All applicants are required to meet the minimums above but may be denied for other reasons.



Contact us TODAY via email to see when the next showing time will be on this home!