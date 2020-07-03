All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 649 Colorado Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
649 Colorado Blvd
Last updated October 2 2019 at 7:45 AM

649 Colorado Blvd

649 Colorado Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Congress Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

649 Colorado Boulevard, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This quaint and cozy 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Denver is just WAITING for you to move in! This home has the charm and character you've been looking for!

With additional room in the basement, hardwood floors throughout the home and a covered patio in the backyard this home can meet all of your needs!

This home also has a fireplace as well as a one car attached garage for your vehicle or storage needs!

Street parking is also available on Colorado Blvd.

Within close proximity to downtown Denver, DU, MSU and the Tech Center via 6th Ave and I-25.

We offer our tenants to rent our clothes washer and dryers for $35 extra per month total.

Pets are allowed, at a maximum of 2. All pets must be spayed/neutered, vaccinated and are subject to meeting the landlord for approval. Extra rent and deposits apply.

No smoking of ANY kind is allowed inside the unit. You are required to smoke outside.

Reply to this ad TODAY to schedule your showing! This one will go FAST! Please include your email and phone number when you reply.

Approval Criteria: NO EXCEPTIONS
-550 Credit Score or higher
-Must not have had a felony within the past 5 years, or any violent or drug related felony at any time
-Must not have had an eviction within the past 2 years.
-Must earn 3x income to posted rent (all applicants incomes are combined to accommodate this request)
-Must have at least 1 year of positive and verifiable residential history within the past 3 years from a Management Company or landlord, not a relative.

This approval criteria list is subject to change and is based on a points based system. All applicants are required to meet the minimums above but may be denied for other reasons.

Contact us TODAY via email to see when the next showing time will be on this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 649 Colorado Blvd have any available units?
649 Colorado Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 649 Colorado Blvd have?
Some of 649 Colorado Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 649 Colorado Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
649 Colorado Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 Colorado Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 649 Colorado Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 649 Colorado Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 649 Colorado Blvd offers parking.
Does 649 Colorado Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 649 Colorado Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 Colorado Blvd have a pool?
No, 649 Colorado Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 649 Colorado Blvd have accessible units?
No, 649 Colorado Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 649 Colorado Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 649 Colorado Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lafonda Apartments
99 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard
Denver, CO 80216
66 Pearl
66 South Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Colewood
3860 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Via
828 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203
Monaco South
2280 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80222
Three Gables
2475 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave
Denver, CO 80236

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University