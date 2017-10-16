Rent Calculator
6343 E Girard Place
Last updated December 6 2019 at 9:44 AM
6343 E Girard Place
6343 East Girard Place
·
No Longer Available
Denver
Hampden
Location
6343 East Girard Place, Denver, CO 80222
Hampden
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Looking to sublease my apartment at the Veranda Highpointe for November 1st.
Available for viewings this week.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6343 E Girard Place have any available units?
6343 E Girard Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
Is 6343 E Girard Place currently offering any rent specials?
6343 E Girard Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6343 E Girard Place pet-friendly?
No, 6343 E Girard Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denver
.
Does 6343 E Girard Place offer parking?
No, 6343 E Girard Place does not offer parking.
Does 6343 E Girard Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6343 E Girard Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6343 E Girard Place have a pool?
No, 6343 E Girard Place does not have a pool.
Does 6343 E Girard Place have accessible units?
No, 6343 E Girard Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6343 E Girard Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6343 E Girard Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6343 E Girard Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6343 E Girard Place does not have units with air conditioning.
