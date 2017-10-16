All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 6343 E Girard Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
6343 E Girard Place
Last updated December 6 2019 at 9:44 AM

6343 E Girard Place

6343 East Girard Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hampden
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6343 East Girard Place, Denver, CO 80222
Hampden

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Looking to sublease my apartment at the Veranda Highpointe for November 1st.

Available for viewings this week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6343 E Girard Place have any available units?
6343 E Girard Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 6343 E Girard Place currently offering any rent specials?
6343 E Girard Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6343 E Girard Place pet-friendly?
No, 6343 E Girard Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 6343 E Girard Place offer parking?
No, 6343 E Girard Place does not offer parking.
Does 6343 E Girard Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6343 E Girard Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6343 E Girard Place have a pool?
No, 6343 E Girard Place does not have a pool.
Does 6343 E Girard Place have accessible units?
No, 6343 E Girard Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6343 E Girard Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6343 E Girard Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6343 E Girard Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6343 E Girard Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lydian
2560 Welton St
Denver, CO 80205
Concord House
1220 North Emerson Street
Denver, CO 80218
Eliot Flats
3233 North Eliot Street
Denver, CO 80211
Crescent Flats
7470 29th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
Infinity Lohi
2298 W 28th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
The Clarkson
1756 Clarkson St
Denver, CO 80218
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
The Kasserman
2680 18th Street
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University