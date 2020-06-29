All apartments in Denver
619 S Perry Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM

619 S Perry Street

619 South Perry Street · No Longer Available
Location

619 South Perry Street, Denver, CO 80219
Westwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 1 bed, 1 bath, ground level House in west Denver, VERY affordable and spacious. - PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING
Kyle- 513-502-7085
kyle.gephart@realatlas.com

This very charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bath home is located at 619 S Perry St, Denver, CO 80219.

You could not ask for a better location for shopping and your quick eats! With less than a 10 minute drive you can be in Belmar enjoying your favorite restaurants and the Belmar Park! Enjoy a short walk or bike ride to Westwood Park and Garfield Lake Park. Don't miss out on all the fun Denver has to Offer!!

Featuring:

-Updated Kitchen
-New Paint
-New Plank
-Lots of Storage
-Washer/dryer hookups In Unit
-Walking Distance to Westwood Park and Garfield Lake Park
-King Soopers A Few Blocks Away.
-Restaurants/bars/nightlife you could want just a few minutes by car.
-Less than 10 minutes to Belmar!

Apply online at www.Realatlas.com!
Application Fee $45
We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background

Security deposit = $950
Rent = $950
Water, Sewer, Trash= $50

(RLNE5488065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

