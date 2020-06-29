619 S Perry Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious 1 bed, 1 bath, ground level House in west Denver, VERY affordable and spacious. - PLEASE CALL,TEXT, OR EMAIL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING

Kyle- 513-502-7085

kyle.gephart@realatlas.com



This very charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bath home is located at 619 S Perry St, Denver, CO 80219.



You could not ask for a better location for shopping and your quick eats! With less than a 10 minute drive you can be in Belmar enjoying your favorite restaurants and the Belmar Park! Enjoy a short walk or bike ride to Westwood Park and Garfield Lake Park. Don't miss out on all the fun Denver has to Offer!!



Featuring:



-Updated Kitchen

-New Paint

-New Plank

-Lots of Storage

-Washer/dryer hookups In Unit

-Walking Distance to Westwood Park and Garfield Lake Park

-King Soopers A Few Blocks Away.

-Restaurants/bars/nightlife you could want just a few minutes by car.

-Less than 10 minutes to Belmar!



Apply online at www.Realatlas.com!

Application Fee $45

We process apps in 24 hrs, credit and background



Security deposit = $950

Rent = $950

Water, Sewer, Trash= $50



