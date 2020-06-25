614 West 1st Avenue Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Beautiful 1890's house rehabbed with all the modern conveniences in Baker Neighborhood - Fabulous Baker renovation of a two bedroom 1st floor home each with its own on suite bathroom!!! Be the FIRST to entertain using totally smudge less stainless steel Whirlpool appliances!! Granite kitchen and master bath counter tops. Full sized new LG washer/dryer to use in the huge laundry room with extra storage space. Energy efficient swamp cooler and newer boiler keeps costs affordable. Ample backyard to entertain with detached two car garage available for an additional $75.



Very close to 1st and Broadway, downtown and within walking distance to the Santa Fe Arts District. Enjoy all of the restaurants, coffee shops, bars and the Mayan movie theater as well. Call quickly to view this 2 bdr., 2 bath property as it will go quickly! Owner takes care of swamp cooler start up and winterizing. Great front and back yards.



Pets negotiable with extra deposit and pet rent.

Deposit equal to a month's rent.

Application fee $35 per applicant 18 or older.



Shown by SWAN Enterprises and Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte, Broker



(RLNE4793904)