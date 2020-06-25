All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

614 West 1st Avenue Unit A

614 W 1st Ave · No Longer Available
Location

614 W 1st Ave, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful 1890's house rehabbed with all the modern conveniences in Baker Neighborhood - Fabulous Baker renovation of a two bedroom 1st floor home each with its own on suite bathroom!!! Be the FIRST to entertain using totally smudge less stainless steel Whirlpool appliances!! Granite kitchen and master bath counter tops. Full sized new LG washer/dryer to use in the huge laundry room with extra storage space. Energy efficient swamp cooler and newer boiler keeps costs affordable. Ample backyard to entertain with detached two car garage available for an additional $75.

Very close to 1st and Broadway, downtown and within walking distance to the Santa Fe Arts District. Enjoy all of the restaurants, coffee shops, bars and the Mayan movie theater as well. Call quickly to view this 2 bdr., 2 bath property as it will go quickly! Owner takes care of swamp cooler start up and winterizing. Great front and back yards.

Pets negotiable with extra deposit and pet rent.
Deposit equal to a month's rent.
Application fee $35 per applicant 18 or older.

Shown by SWAN Enterprises and Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte, Broker

(RLNE4793904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 West 1st Avenue Unit A have any available units?
614 West 1st Avenue Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 614 West 1st Avenue Unit A have?
Some of 614 West 1st Avenue Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 West 1st Avenue Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
614 West 1st Avenue Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 West 1st Avenue Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 614 West 1st Avenue Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 614 West 1st Avenue Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 614 West 1st Avenue Unit A offers parking.
Does 614 West 1st Avenue Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 614 West 1st Avenue Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 West 1st Avenue Unit A have a pool?
No, 614 West 1st Avenue Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 614 West 1st Avenue Unit A have accessible units?
No, 614 West 1st Avenue Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 614 West 1st Avenue Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 614 West 1st Avenue Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
