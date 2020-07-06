612 E 11th Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar on-site laundry parking bike storage garage media room

Two Bedroom One Bath: Great Central Denver Area - Property Id: 263011



Only 2 bd / 1 ba floor plan available at the community; two units ready to move in May: ground and 3rd floor.



Urban living with a historic twist in one of Denver's oldest neighborhoods, blocks away from museums, local coffee shops, boutiques, restaurants and breweries. Conveniently located at the corner of 11th & Pearl Street, a quick 10-minute drive to Cherry Creek or downtown.



Interior Features: Gas Stove | Dishwasher | Hardwood Flooring | Large Windows | Oversized Closets



Community Conveniences:

|Change Point Onsite Laundry | Underground garage parking | Lounge Area | Controlled Access Building | Storage Units Available | Covered Bike Storage | Pet Friendly



Close to:

Civic Center Park | Cheesman Park | Trader Joe's | Whole Foods | Denver Health | Denver Art Museum | History Colorado Center | Ogden Theatre | Fillmore

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263011

Property Id 263011



(RLNE5706749)