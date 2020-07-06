All apartments in Denver
612 E 11th Ave

612 East 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

612 East 11th Avenue, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
media room
Two Bedroom One Bath: Great Central Denver Area - Property Id: 263011

Only 2 bd / 1 ba floor plan available at the community; two units ready to move in May: ground and 3rd floor.

Urban living with a historic twist in one of Denver's oldest neighborhoods, blocks away from museums, local coffee shops, boutiques, restaurants and breweries. Conveniently located at the corner of 11th & Pearl Street, a quick 10-minute drive to Cherry Creek or downtown.

Interior Features: Gas Stove | Dishwasher | Hardwood Flooring | Large Windows | Oversized Closets

Community Conveniences:
|Change Point Onsite Laundry | Underground garage parking | Lounge Area | Controlled Access Building | Storage Units Available | Covered Bike Storage | Pet Friendly

Close to:
Civic Center Park | Cheesman Park | Trader Joe's | Whole Foods | Denver Health | Denver Art Museum | History Colorado Center | Ogden Theatre | Fillmore
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263011
Property Id 263011

(RLNE5706749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 E 11th Ave have any available units?
612 E 11th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 E 11th Ave have?
Some of 612 E 11th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 E 11th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
612 E 11th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 E 11th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 E 11th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 612 E 11th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 612 E 11th Ave offers parking.
Does 612 E 11th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 E 11th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 E 11th Ave have a pool?
No, 612 E 11th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 612 E 11th Ave have accessible units?
No, 612 E 11th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 612 E 11th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 E 11th Ave has units with dishwashers.

