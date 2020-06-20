All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 601 West 11th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
601 West 11th Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:38 PM

601 West 11th Avenue

601 West 11th Avenue · (720) 730-7186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

601 West 11th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 218 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 873 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Take in the beautiful Colorado sunsets and awesome panoramic views on the patio of this unique Condo in the New Parkway / Marquis at the Parkway complex. This open floor plan offers a roughly 900 sq ft of living area! Central air, reserved off-street parking, and two full bathrooms! This building is located in the heart of the Golden Triangle in Denver, just a short walk to downtown restaurants, bars, bike paths, and more. Living in this community you will have access to great amenities including a Clubhouse, TV Room / Coffee Bar, Business Center, Exercise Room, Outdoor Pools, Hot tubs, and a dog park. The shared laundry facilities are located on the same floor as this unit for extra convenience! Commuting is easy with quick access to Speer Boulevard, I-25, and I-70. This property wont be available for long, so apply today!

Pets: Yes
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal
Additional Features/Amenities: Clubhouse, TV Room / Coffee Bar, Business Center, Exercise Room, Outdoor Pools, Hot tubs, and a Dog Park.
Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
School District: Denver County 1

The property will be vacant June 30th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 West 11th Avenue have any available units?
601 West 11th Avenue has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 West 11th Avenue have?
Some of 601 West 11th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 West 11th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
601 West 11th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 West 11th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 West 11th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 601 West 11th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 601 West 11th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 601 West 11th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 West 11th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 West 11th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 601 West 11th Avenue has a pool.
Does 601 West 11th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 601 West 11th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 601 West 11th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 West 11th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 601 West 11th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lydian
2560 Welton St
Denver, CO 80205
Observatory Park Place
2350 S University Blvd
Denver, CO 80210
Eliot Flats
3233 North Eliot Street
Denver, CO 80211
Studio LoHi
2555 17th St.
Denver, CO 80211
Four Mile Flats
1150 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246
Strata
16505 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239
M2
4560 S. Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123
AMLI Cherry Creek
801 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity