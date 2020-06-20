601 West 11th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Take in the beautiful Colorado sunsets and awesome panoramic views on the patio of this unique Condo in the New Parkway / Marquis at the Parkway complex. This open floor plan offers a roughly 900 sq ft of living area! Central air, reserved off-street parking, and two full bathrooms! This building is located in the heart of the Golden Triangle in Denver, just a short walk to downtown restaurants, bars, bike paths, and more. Living in this community you will have access to great amenities including a Clubhouse, TV Room / Coffee Bar, Business Center, Exercise Room, Outdoor Pools, Hot tubs, and a dog park. The shared laundry facilities are located on the same floor as this unit for extra convenience! Commuting is easy with quick access to Speer Boulevard, I-25, and I-70. This property wont be available for long, so apply today!



Pets: Yes

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal

Additional Features/Amenities: Clubhouse, TV Room / Coffee Bar, Business Center, Exercise Room, Outdoor Pools, Hot tubs, and a Dog Park.

Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

School District: Denver County 1



The property will be vacant June 30th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.