Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed pet friendly

This two bedroom two bathroom condominium is immaculate, Open and full of light with great views. Living room is good size with access to the kitchen with good appliances and cabinets. Master bedroom and bath are good size with attractive tile. Building is very secure with assigned parking. One small dog with additional deposit. 15 month lease preferred.. SHOWING APPOINTMENTS ARE MADE THROUGH TAB ON WEBSITE.