Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:06 AM

591 S. University Blvd

591 S University Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

591 S University Blvd, Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
591 S. University Blvd Available 03/18/19 Beautiful Wash Park Home - This wonderful 4 bed 2 bath house is right in the heart of Wash Park. The entire house is recently refinished with a marble kitchen, full laundry room, and a beautifully landscaped backyard; there's even a dog door installed for the family dog! The landscaping is beautiful, and there are plenty of lights to light up the yard for entertaining. Garaged parking for one, and unlimited easy street parking next to the property.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3650174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 591 S. University Blvd have any available units?
591 S. University Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 591 S. University Blvd have?
Some of 591 S. University Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 591 S. University Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
591 S. University Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 591 S. University Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 591 S. University Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 591 S. University Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 591 S. University Blvd offers parking.
Does 591 S. University Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 591 S. University Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 591 S. University Blvd have a pool?
No, 591 S. University Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 591 S. University Blvd have accessible units?
No, 591 S. University Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 591 S. University Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 591 S. University Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
