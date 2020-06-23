59 Ogden Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Your friends will be green with envy when they spot your new 1-bedroom apartment, resplendent in a color palette of subtle greens, blues and greys, with just a hint of lime, not unlike a South American cocktail. Each of the 11 completely renovated 1-bedroom apartments features a kitchen with stainless appliances, including a microwave and dishwasher, granite countertops, and espresso wood cabinets. The open floor plan allows you to arrange your living space in a multitude of ways, and makes entertaining a breeze. New flooring and lighting, gorgeous bathrooms, plenty of closet space, colorful hallway art, on-site laundry and free wireless complete your ultimate living space. Sublime is just a 1-minute walk to the #1 bus line, which takes you to downtown Denver.

Located in a quiet residential neighborhood, Sublime is close to The Cherry Creek bike trail, shopping opportunities at Cherry Creek North, and the even more magnificent Washington Park. Sublime is conveniently located near public transportation, and just a 1-minute walk to the #1 bus line, which takes you into downtown Denver.