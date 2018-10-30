5882 N. Galena St

Amenities
Don't miss your opportunity to rent a brand new, main-floor master floor plan in Stapleton's final neighborhood, The North End. This floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage. It also comes complete with a big pantry and large island and seating area. The first floor also offers an owner's suite with a walk-in closet. Two full bedrooms complete the second floor. * Updated Photos Coming*
Trash/Recycling included in rent. Tenant Responsible for all other utilities. No Smoking. No pets please. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.
Amenities: A/C, New Construction, 2 Car Detached Garage, Open Floorplan, Main Floor Master, Washer, Dryer