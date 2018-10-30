All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:49 AM

5882 N. Galena St

5882 Galena St · No Longer Available
Location

5882 Galena St, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Don't miss your opportunity to rent a brand new, main-floor master floor plan in Stapleton's final neighborhood, The North End. This floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage. It also comes complete with a big pantry and large island and seating area. The first floor also offers an owner's suite with a walk-in closet. Two full bedrooms complete the second floor. * Updated Photos Coming*

Trash/Recycling included in rent. Tenant Responsible for all other utilities. No Smoking. No pets please. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.

Amenities: A/C, New Construction, 2 Car Detached Garage, Open Floorplan, Main Floor Master, Washer, Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5882 N. Galena St have any available units?
5882 N. Galena St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5882 N. Galena St have?
Some of 5882 N. Galena St's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5882 N. Galena St currently offering any rent specials?
5882 N. Galena St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5882 N. Galena St pet-friendly?
No, 5882 N. Galena St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 5882 N. Galena St offer parking?
Yes, 5882 N. Galena St offers parking.
Does 5882 N. Galena St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5882 N. Galena St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5882 N. Galena St have a pool?
No, 5882 N. Galena St does not have a pool.
Does 5882 N. Galena St have accessible units?
No, 5882 N. Galena St does not have accessible units.
Does 5882 N. Galena St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5882 N. Galena St does not have units with dishwashers.

