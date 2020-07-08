5875 E Iliff Ave Apt 212

Amenities

Recently updated condo in quiet Jasmine Condo Complex! This 2 bed, 1 full bath condo and community features amenities!



Updated kitchen has newer appliances, sink/faucet/disposal, granite counters and beautiful cabinets.



Newer vinyl wood floors throughout.

Nice size living room with dinning area. Good sized bedrooms with a large balcony.



1 reserved covered parking space and storage available. Available clubhouse, pool, and community spaces. An easy commute to the Denver Tech Center, Aurora, Greenwood Village and more.



Major features include:

*Newer appliances

*Slab granite kitchen counters

*Hardwood flooring

*Washer/Dryer on-site

*Reserved covered parking space

*Secure entrance

*Community room

*Swimming pool



$1,100/month for rent plus security deposit. Owner pays HOA fee (includes heat, water, sewer, and trash). Tenant pays for all other utilities (Xcel, data plan, etc.). $50 Application fee per tenant.



No Pets allowed by complex - service and support animals are the exception, but documentation is required.



Apply at www.PMICedarboldt.com - Call 720-594-7066 to schedule a showing or text questions to (720) 593-9281.