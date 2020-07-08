All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:40 AM

5875 E Iliff Ave Apt 212

5875 East Iliff Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5875 East Iliff Avenue, Denver, CO 80222
Goldsmith

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Recently updated condo in quiet Jasmine Condo Complex! This 2 bed, 1 full bath condo and community features amenities!

Updated kitchen has newer appliances, sink/faucet/disposal, granite counters and beautiful cabinets.

Newer vinyl wood floors throughout.
Nice size living room with dinning area. Good sized bedrooms with a large balcony.

1 reserved covered parking space and storage available. Available clubhouse, pool, and community spaces. An easy commute to the Denver Tech Center, Aurora, Greenwood Village and more.

Major features include:
*Newer appliances
*Slab granite kitchen counters
*Hardwood flooring
*Washer/Dryer on-site
*Reserved covered parking space
*Secure entrance
*Community room
*Swimming pool

$1,100/month for rent plus security deposit. Owner pays HOA fee (includes heat, water, sewer, and trash). Tenant pays for all other utilities (Xcel, data plan, etc.). $50 Application fee per tenant.

No Pets allowed by complex - service and support animals are the exception, but documentation is required.

Apply at www.PMICedarboldt.com - Call 720-594-7066 to schedule a showing or text questions to (720) 593-9281.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5875 E Iliff Ave Apt 212 have any available units?
5875 E Iliff Ave Apt 212 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5875 E Iliff Ave Apt 212 have?
Some of 5875 E Iliff Ave Apt 212's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5875 E Iliff Ave Apt 212 currently offering any rent specials?
5875 E Iliff Ave Apt 212 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5875 E Iliff Ave Apt 212 pet-friendly?
No, 5875 E Iliff Ave Apt 212 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 5875 E Iliff Ave Apt 212 offer parking?
Yes, 5875 E Iliff Ave Apt 212 offers parking.
Does 5875 E Iliff Ave Apt 212 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5875 E Iliff Ave Apt 212 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5875 E Iliff Ave Apt 212 have a pool?
Yes, 5875 E Iliff Ave Apt 212 has a pool.
Does 5875 E Iliff Ave Apt 212 have accessible units?
No, 5875 E Iliff Ave Apt 212 does not have accessible units.
Does 5875 E Iliff Ave Apt 212 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5875 E Iliff Ave Apt 212 does not have units with dishwashers.

