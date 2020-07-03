5859 Alton Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/333b250085 ---- *** Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings. *** 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath courtyard home with clear Mountain Views and almost 2,900 sq ft. of living space located in the Beeler Park neighborhood of Stapleton. Open Living Area with brick gas fireplace and gleaming hardwood floors that flow into a modern eat-in Kitchen with granite counters, large island/breakfast bar, stainless appliances, double door pantry and a plethora of ebony cabinets. First floor Office with French Doors. Upper Level features 3 Bedrooms including the sprawling Master Bedroom with large window seat, his/her walk-in closets and 5 piece Master Bath with tile floor, garden tub, granite counters. Upper Level also has a second Full Bathroom, Laundry Room with washer/dryer and linen closet. The finished Basement includes a Family/Flex Room, 4th Bedroom, full Bathroom and Storage. Fenced, landscaped side yard with patio; Central Air; Ceiling Fans; 2 Car Garage; Buffer tube tv connections in Living and Basement. Great location near the Northfield High School, DSST Stapleton, High Tech Elementary, Conservatory Green, the Shops at Northfield, and the Maverick and Runway 35 pools. Close proximity to Stapleton Town Center, A-Line Light Rail Station, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, Founders Green, 80 Acre Central Park, Central Park Recreation Center, the other four Community Pools, Bluff Lake Nature Center, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, and some of Denver’s top schools: Westerly Creek/Denver Discovery/High Tech/Bill Roberts/DSA/Isabella Bird/Swigert/DSST Stapleton. Location convenient to Dicks Sporting Good Arena, Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, Downtown Denver, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. 2 year lease available at $3345/mo Available NOW Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools