5859 Alton Street
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

5859 Alton Street

5859 Alton St · No Longer Available
Location

5859 Alton St, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/333b250085 ---- *** Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings. *** 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath courtyard home with clear Mountain Views and almost 2,900 sq ft. of living space located in the Beeler Park neighborhood of Stapleton. Open Living Area with brick gas fireplace and gleaming hardwood floors that flow into a modern eat-in Kitchen with granite counters, large island/breakfast bar, stainless appliances, double door pantry and a plethora of ebony cabinets. First floor Office with French Doors. Upper Level features 3 Bedrooms including the sprawling Master Bedroom with large window seat, his/her walk-in closets and 5 piece Master Bath with tile floor, garden tub, granite counters. Upper Level also has a second Full Bathroom, Laundry Room with washer/dryer and linen closet. The finished Basement includes a Family/Flex Room, 4th Bedroom, full Bathroom and Storage. Fenced, landscaped side yard with patio; Central Air; Ceiling Fans; 2 Car Garage; Buffer tube tv connections in Living and Basement. Great location near the Northfield High School, DSST Stapleton, High Tech Elementary, Conservatory Green, the Shops at Northfield, and the Maverick and Runway 35 pools. Close proximity to Stapleton Town Center, A-Line Light Rail Station, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, Founders Green, 80 Acre Central Park, Central Park Recreation Center, the other four Community Pools, Bluff Lake Nature Center, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, and some of Denver&rsquo;s top schools: Westerly Creek/Denver Discovery/High Tech/Bill Roberts/DSA/Isabella Bird/Swigert/DSST Stapleton. Location convenient to Dicks Sporting Good Arena, Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, Downtown Denver, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. 2 year lease available at $3345/mo Available NOW Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5859 Alton Street have any available units?
5859 Alton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5859 Alton Street have?
Some of 5859 Alton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5859 Alton Street currently offering any rent specials?
5859 Alton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5859 Alton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5859 Alton Street is pet friendly.
Does 5859 Alton Street offer parking?
Yes, 5859 Alton Street offers parking.
Does 5859 Alton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5859 Alton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5859 Alton Street have a pool?
Yes, 5859 Alton Street has a pool.
Does 5859 Alton Street have accessible units?
No, 5859 Alton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5859 Alton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5859 Alton Street does not have units with dishwashers.

