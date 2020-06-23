All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 5833 Boston St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5833 Boston St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5833 Boston St

5833 Boston St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5833 Boston St, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand New 3 Bedroom Home in Stapleton - Available for a Flexible Lease!

Come be the first to live in the Beeler Park Neighborhood of Stapleton.
Property features an open layout, with updated counters & new appliances.
1 Car Garage will be available, street parking in the neighborhood is also available.
Property is just a short drive to downtown Stapleton. Less than 10 minute walk to a multiple Parks in the community.
Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs.
Pet fee: $35/mt for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.
48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com
Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.

(RLNE4589408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5833 Boston St have any available units?
5833 Boston St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5833 Boston St have?
Some of 5833 Boston St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5833 Boston St currently offering any rent specials?
5833 Boston St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5833 Boston St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5833 Boston St is pet friendly.
Does 5833 Boston St offer parking?
Yes, 5833 Boston St does offer parking.
Does 5833 Boston St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5833 Boston St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5833 Boston St have a pool?
No, 5833 Boston St does not have a pool.
Does 5833 Boston St have accessible units?
No, 5833 Boston St does not have accessible units.
Does 5833 Boston St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5833 Boston St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
The Aster Town Center Apartments
3131 N Roslyn Way
Denver, CO 80022
The Somerset
818 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
The Pamela Apartments
2483 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210
Tennyson Place
3885 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Kenilworth Court
1560 North Downing Street
Denver, CO 80218
Griffis North Union
2975 Huron Street
Denver, CO 80202
Regatta Sloan’s Lake
1550 Raleigh St
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University