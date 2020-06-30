All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
581 S. Downing Street
581 S. Downing Street

581 South Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

581 South Downing Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
581 S. Downing Street Available 12/01/19 Wash Park 3 Bedroom Home (Available December 1st) - Welcome Home To Historical Wash Park And This 2004 Built 3 Bedroom Home. Location Is Everything And This Home Is Directly Across the Street From Washington Park And Smith Lake. Perfect! Home Offers 2,682 Finished Sq. Ft., Including Finished Basement & 2 Car Garage Off Of Alley. Historical Charm With All Of The Upgrades And Amenities One Would Expect In A New Home. Cozy Living Room With Fireplace, Stunning Mantle & Hardwood Floors. Dining Area With Room For Your Biggest Table. Large Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cook Top & Granite Counters. Easy To Maintain Yards & Friendly Patio In The Front And Back Yards. Nice Sized Master Bedroom With Fireplace, Balcony, Walk in Closet & 5 Piece Master Bath. Secondary Bedroom On Same Floor Has Private Bath. Fully Finished Basement Has 3rd Bedroom With Private Bathroom & Large Living Area. Perfect For Media Area Or Extra Living Space. Two Medium Sized Dogs Allowed. Sorry, No Cats.

Application Requirements:
700 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History within the past 5 years
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
If Pet is accepted a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; one small sized dog. No Cats.
Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

This Home Is Professionally Marketed By Justin Sadler Of Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 581 S. Downing Street have any available units?
581 S. Downing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 581 S. Downing Street have?
Some of 581 S. Downing Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 581 S. Downing Street currently offering any rent specials?
581 S. Downing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 581 S. Downing Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 581 S. Downing Street is pet friendly.
Does 581 S. Downing Street offer parking?
Yes, 581 S. Downing Street offers parking.
Does 581 S. Downing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 581 S. Downing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 581 S. Downing Street have a pool?
No, 581 S. Downing Street does not have a pool.
Does 581 S. Downing Street have accessible units?
No, 581 S. Downing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 581 S. Downing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 581 S. Downing Street does not have units with dishwashers.

