Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

581 S. Downing Street Available 12/01/19 Wash Park 3 Bedroom Home (Available December 1st) - Welcome Home To Historical Wash Park And This 2004 Built 3 Bedroom Home. Location Is Everything And This Home Is Directly Across the Street From Washington Park And Smith Lake. Perfect! Home Offers 2,682 Finished Sq. Ft., Including Finished Basement & 2 Car Garage Off Of Alley. Historical Charm With All Of The Upgrades And Amenities One Would Expect In A New Home. Cozy Living Room With Fireplace, Stunning Mantle & Hardwood Floors. Dining Area With Room For Your Biggest Table. Large Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cook Top & Granite Counters. Easy To Maintain Yards & Friendly Patio In The Front And Back Yards. Nice Sized Master Bedroom With Fireplace, Balcony, Walk in Closet & 5 Piece Master Bath. Secondary Bedroom On Same Floor Has Private Bath. Fully Finished Basement Has 3rd Bedroom With Private Bathroom & Large Living Area. Perfect For Media Area Or Extra Living Space. Two Medium Sized Dogs Allowed. Sorry, No Cats.



Application Requirements:

700 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History within the past 5 years

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

If Pet is accepted a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; one small sized dog. No Cats.

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval



This Home Is Professionally Marketed By Justin Sadler Of Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.



