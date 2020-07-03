579 S. Osceola St.

Amenities

Sunny 3 Bed Home in Westwood AVAILABLE NOW!!!!! - *Virtual Tour Options Available*

Light and Bright home in the up and coming Westwood area AVAILABLE NOW!! 2 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs with open concept living area and full kitchen. 1 bedroom and ANOTHER full bath down along with ANOTHER full kitchen, spacious living space and roomy laundry/storage room with Washer/Dryer Included. Fresh paint throughout and new flooring in basement, too. Spacious Driveway for plenty of parking and low maintenance yard for easy and enjoyable outdoor entertaining!! Easy access to public transportation, Shopping and plenty of fantastic restaurants nearby. Move in ready and Plenty of natural sun light!! Perfect set up for roommates or growing families!!



Call TODAY to get more information and schedule a tour!!! (720) 357-6655



For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com



*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*

*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*



Walters & Company Property Management is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider.



