Home
/
Denver, CO
/
579 S. Osceola St.
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

579 S. Osceola St.

579 South Osceola Street · No Longer Available
Location

579 South Osceola Street, Denver, CO 80219
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Sunny 3 Bed Home in Westwood AVAILABLE NOW!!!!! - *Virtual Tour Options Available*
Light and Bright home in the up and coming Westwood area AVAILABLE NOW!! 2 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs with open concept living area and full kitchen. 1 bedroom and ANOTHER full bath down along with ANOTHER full kitchen, spacious living space and roomy laundry/storage room with Washer/Dryer Included. Fresh paint throughout and new flooring in basement, too. Spacious Driveway for plenty of parking and low maintenance yard for easy and enjoyable outdoor entertaining!! Easy access to public transportation, Shopping and plenty of fantastic restaurants nearby. Move in ready and Plenty of natural sun light!! Perfect set up for roommates or growing families!!

Call TODAY to get more information and schedule a tour!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com

*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*

Walters & Company Property Management is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider.

(RLNE5697200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 579 S. Osceola St. have any available units?
579 S. Osceola St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 579 S. Osceola St. currently offering any rent specials?
579 S. Osceola St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 579 S. Osceola St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 579 S. Osceola St. is pet friendly.
Does 579 S. Osceola St. offer parking?
Yes, 579 S. Osceola St. offers parking.
Does 579 S. Osceola St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 579 S. Osceola St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 579 S. Osceola St. have a pool?
No, 579 S. Osceola St. does not have a pool.
Does 579 S. Osceola St. have accessible units?
No, 579 S. Osceola St. does not have accessible units.
Does 579 S. Osceola St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 579 S. Osceola St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 579 S. Osceola St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 579 S. Osceola St. does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

