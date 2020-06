Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage internet access

Brand new pair house. Stunning 4 bedroom 3 bath ranch with finished basement and detached 2 car garage. Slab granite counter tops in the open modern kitchen with stainless stall appliances and gorgeous center island. Elegantly done with up graded lighting, gas fire place and A/C. Located in stylish Stapleton area with excellent access to downtown, parks and recreational areas. Up beat urban living in suburban area. Super access to DIA. For more information please call Heartstone properties at 303-796-1248 ext 103