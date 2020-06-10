All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:42 AM

5770 N Boston Street

5770 North Boston Street · No Longer Available
Location

5770 North Boston Street, Denver, CO 80022
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/32c564b0b1 ---- *** Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings. *** New 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Wee Cottage with almost 1,400 sq ft of living space located in the Beeler Park neighborhood of Stapleton. Luxury vinyl floors flow throughout the Main Level and Upper Level. Main Level includes Living Area, Powder Room and spacious Kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Upper Level features 3 Bedrooms, 2 full Baths and Laundry with full size stackable washer/dryer. Fenced side yard; Central air. 1 car attached garage. Great location near the Northfield High School, DSST Stapleton, High Tech Elementary, Conservatory Green, the Shops at Northfield, and the Maverick and Runway 35 pools. Close proximity to Stapleton Town Center, A-Line Light Rail Station, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, Founders Green, 80 Acre Central Park, Central Park Recreation Center, the other four Community Pools, Bluff Lake Nature Center, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, and some of Denver&rsquo;s top schools: Westerly Creek/Denver Discovery/High Tech/Bill Roberts/DSA/Isabella Bird/Swigert/DSST Stapleton. Location convenient to Dicks Sporting Good Arena, Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, Downtown Denver, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available November 5th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5770 N Boston Street have any available units?
5770 N Boston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5770 N Boston Street have?
Some of 5770 N Boston Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5770 N Boston Street currently offering any rent specials?
5770 N Boston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5770 N Boston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5770 N Boston Street is pet friendly.
Does 5770 N Boston Street offer parking?
Yes, 5770 N Boston Street offers parking.
Does 5770 N Boston Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5770 N Boston Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5770 N Boston Street have a pool?
Yes, 5770 N Boston Street has a pool.
Does 5770 N Boston Street have accessible units?
No, 5770 N Boston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5770 N Boston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5770 N Boston Street does not have units with dishwashers.

