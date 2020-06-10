5770 N Boston Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dogs allowed garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking playground pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/32c564b0b1 ---- *** Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings. *** New 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Wee Cottage with almost 1,400 sq ft of living space located in the Beeler Park neighborhood of Stapleton. Luxury vinyl floors flow throughout the Main Level and Upper Level. Main Level includes Living Area, Powder Room and spacious Kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Upper Level features 3 Bedrooms, 2 full Baths and Laundry with full size stackable washer/dryer. Fenced side yard; Central air. 1 car attached garage. Great location near the Northfield High School, DSST Stapleton, High Tech Elementary, Conservatory Green, the Shops at Northfield, and the Maverick and Runway 35 pools. Close proximity to Stapleton Town Center, A-Line Light Rail Station, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, Founders Green, 80 Acre Central Park, Central Park Recreation Center, the other four Community Pools, Bluff Lake Nature Center, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, and some of Denver’s top schools: Westerly Creek/Denver Discovery/High Tech/Bill Roberts/DSA/Isabella Bird/Swigert/DSST Stapleton. Location convenient to Dicks Sporting Good Arena, Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, Downtown Denver, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available November 5th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools