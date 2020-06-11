5770 E Warren Avenue

Amenities

Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent! Fantastic location! Updated 2 Bedroom Condo in Jasmine Community. Spacious unit located on second floor features open floor plan, new vinyl floor, new carpet, freshly painted, large size rooms with lots of storage and custom closets in bedroom. Relax on your private balcony! Unit comes with one bay covered parking/carport and additional parking in front of building. Complex features coin-op washer dryer on same floor and first floor, pool, tennis court, basketball hoops, clubhouse and secured entrance. Walking distance to restaurants, grocery stores and shoppes. Minutes from Cherry Creek Mall, University of Denver, High Line Canal and more. Easy access to I25 and Downtown Denver. Rent includes gas, water/sewer and trash. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com