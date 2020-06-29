5741 E Eldorado Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed

Roommate to share Upstairs, Close to Lt Rail - Property Id: 213353



Nicest bedroom in house.

Two windows, nice view, two closets.

Share bath.

Great backyard; gardening space available.

New windows, new electrical outlets, switches & LED lights, new stainless refrigerator, floors recently refinished.

Close to light rail and Highline canal.

GARAGE SPACE AVAILABLE



Rent: $700/room

Deposit: $700

1 year but will consider short term

Gas, electric, water, internet shared

No pets but might consider a cat

No smoking (420 friendly)

Must pass background, credit and reference check ($45 fee/pp)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213353

Property Id 213353



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5531358)