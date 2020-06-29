All apartments in Denver
5741 E Eldorado Pl
5741 E Eldorado Pl

5741 East Eldorado Place · No Longer Available
Location

5741 East Eldorado Place, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Roommate to share Upstairs, Close to Lt Rail - Property Id: 213353

Nicest bedroom in house.
Two windows, nice view, two closets.
Share bath.
Great backyard; gardening space available.
New windows, new electrical outlets, switches & LED lights, new stainless refrigerator, floors recently refinished.
Close to light rail and Highline canal.
GARAGE SPACE AVAILABLE

Rent: $700/room
Deposit: $700
1 year but will consider short term
Gas, electric, water, internet shared
No pets but might consider a cat
No smoking (420 friendly)
Must pass background, credit and reference check ($45 fee/pp)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213353
Property Id 213353

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5531358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5741 E Eldorado Pl have any available units?
5741 E Eldorado Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5741 E Eldorado Pl have?
Some of 5741 E Eldorado Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5741 E Eldorado Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5741 E Eldorado Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5741 E Eldorado Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5741 E Eldorado Pl is pet friendly.
Does 5741 E Eldorado Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5741 E Eldorado Pl offers parking.
Does 5741 E Eldorado Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5741 E Eldorado Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5741 E Eldorado Pl have a pool?
No, 5741 E Eldorado Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5741 E Eldorado Pl have accessible units?
No, 5741 E Eldorado Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5741 E Eldorado Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5741 E Eldorado Pl has units with dishwashers.

