57 1/2 S Pearl St
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

57 1/2 S Pearl St

57 1/2 S Pearl St · No Longer Available
Location

57 1/2 S Pearl St, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 3 bedroom Victorian home in West Wash Park! - Available for 1 or 2 year lease!
Victorian house in West Wash Park, close to CC bike trail & downtown. 3bedrooms/2bathrooms with all the desired updates and original built-in charm! 2 gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 5-piece master, skylight, and Central AC.
Small fenced yard available for tenant use.
Additional detached studio space will be available for tenant use for home office, or workout area with separate entrance.
Only Street parking will be available for this property.
Close proximity to Wash Park, restaurants off South Broadway, shopping, and Light Rail (I-25 & Broadway Station). Close to I-25 with 15 minutes to Downtown and the DTC.
Water, Sewer, Stormwater, and Trash Removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Small pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. Dogs must be below 30 lbs.
Pet fee: $35/mt for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.
48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE4844569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

