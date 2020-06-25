57 1/2 S Pearl St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 3 bedroom Victorian home in West Wash Park! - Available for 1 or 2 year lease!

Victorian house in West Wash Park, close to CC bike trail & downtown. 3bedrooms/2bathrooms with all the desired updates and original built-in charm! 2 gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 5-piece master, skylight, and Central AC.

Small fenced yard available for tenant use.

Additional detached studio space will be available for tenant use for home office, or workout area with separate entrance.

Only Street parking will be available for this property.

Close proximity to Wash Park, restaurants off South Broadway, shopping, and Light Rail (I-25 & Broadway Station). Close to I-25 with 15 minutes to Downtown and the DTC.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, and Trash Removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Small pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. Dogs must be below 30 lbs.

Pet fee: $35/mt for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.

48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.



