All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 5674 East Greenwood Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5674 East Greenwood Place
Last updated July 22 2019 at 3:05 PM

5674 East Greenwood Place

5674 East Greenwood Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
University Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5674 East Greenwood Place, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #948530.

Don't miss this great ranch style home in University. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1308 square feet of living space!

This home's eat-in kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances. Plenty of room to entertain with both a living room and great room. Other great features include air conditioning, a washer and dryer in unit, crawlspace, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.

Enjoy the Colorado weather from the fenced yard with sprinkler system. Within walking distance you will find Mamie D Eisenhower Park and the Highline Canal Trail. Also nearby are Starbucks, Smashburger, King Soopers, Walgreens, Target, Tamarac Shopping Center, and my more shopping/dinning options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

1 small pet is welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and pet rent.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #948530.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5674 East Greenwood Place have any available units?
5674 East Greenwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5674 East Greenwood Place have?
Some of 5674 East Greenwood Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5674 East Greenwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
5674 East Greenwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5674 East Greenwood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5674 East Greenwood Place is pet friendly.
Does 5674 East Greenwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 5674 East Greenwood Place offers parking.
Does 5674 East Greenwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5674 East Greenwood Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5674 East Greenwood Place have a pool?
No, 5674 East Greenwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 5674 East Greenwood Place have accessible units?
No, 5674 East Greenwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5674 East Greenwood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5674 East Greenwood Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The York on City Park
1781 York St
Denver, CO 80206
Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Decatur Point
2700 Decatur St
Denver, CO 80211
The Clarkson
1756 Clarkson St
Denver, CO 80218
Latitude 40
370 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way
Denver, CO 80237
Four Mile Flats
1150 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246
The Domain at Wash Park
300 S Lafayette St
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University