5674 East Greenwood Place

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking stainless steel air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #948530.



Don't miss this great ranch style home in University. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1308 square feet of living space!



This home's eat-in kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances. Plenty of room to entertain with both a living room and great room. Other great features include air conditioning, a washer and dryer in unit, crawlspace, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.



Enjoy the Colorado weather from the fenced yard with sprinkler system. Within walking distance you will find Mamie D Eisenhower Park and the Highline Canal Trail. Also nearby are Starbucks, Smashburger, King Soopers, Walgreens, Target, Tamarac Shopping Center, and my more shopping/dinning options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



1 small pet is welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and pet rent.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #948530.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.