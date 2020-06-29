5645 S Lamar St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly game room pool pool table

Gorgeous 5 Bedroom Home in Grant Ranch - Property Id: 223558



Gorgeous Richmond Isabella model. Very popular and desirable floor plan in the Crossings neighborhood in Grant Ranch. 4 beds up and 1 in the basement. Updated kitchen with 42" raised panel glazed cabinets, corian counter-tops, newer Stainless steel appliances,marble back splash, large island and planning desk. Large master suite, lovely master bath with tile floors, corian counter-top, large soaking tub and amazing shower. The custom walk in closet has built ins that you will love. Main floor office. Amazing travertine tile fire place in the living room. The finished basement is already set up as a game room with a pool table and wet bar with granite counter tops, mini fridge and wine cooler, flat screen tv. Nice back yard with gazebo. Pool community. Walk to schools. Don't miss the nicest home in the Crossings.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223558

Property Id 223558



(RLNE5554825)