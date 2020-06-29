All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 5645 S Lamar St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5645 S Lamar St
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

5645 S Lamar St

5645 South Lamar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Marston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5645 South Lamar Street, Denver, CO 80123
Marston

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
pool
pool table
Gorgeous 5 Bedroom Home in Grant Ranch - Property Id: 223558

Gorgeous Richmond Isabella model. Very popular and desirable floor plan in the Crossings neighborhood in Grant Ranch. 4 beds up and 1 in the basement. Updated kitchen with 42" raised panel glazed cabinets, corian counter-tops, newer Stainless steel appliances,marble back splash, large island and planning desk. Large master suite, lovely master bath with tile floors, corian counter-top, large soaking tub and amazing shower. The custom walk in closet has built ins that you will love. Main floor office. Amazing travertine tile fire place in the living room. The finished basement is already set up as a game room with a pool table and wet bar with granite counter tops, mini fridge and wine cooler, flat screen tv. Nice back yard with gazebo. Pool community. Walk to schools. Don't miss the nicest home in the Crossings.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223558
Property Id 223558

(RLNE5554825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5645 S Lamar St have any available units?
5645 S Lamar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5645 S Lamar St have?
Some of 5645 S Lamar St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5645 S Lamar St currently offering any rent specials?
5645 S Lamar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5645 S Lamar St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5645 S Lamar St is pet friendly.
Does 5645 S Lamar St offer parking?
No, 5645 S Lamar St does not offer parking.
Does 5645 S Lamar St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5645 S Lamar St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5645 S Lamar St have a pool?
Yes, 5645 S Lamar St has a pool.
Does 5645 S Lamar St have accessible units?
No, 5645 S Lamar St does not have accessible units.
Does 5645 S Lamar St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5645 S Lamar St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lafonda Apartments
99 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St
Denver, CO 80237
66 Pearl
66 South Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
East Evans
2375 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210
The Patrician
1075 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
Bespoke Uptown
East 17th Avenue and Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
MOTO Apartments
820 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
The Lex at Lowry
240 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80224

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University