Last updated May 3 2020 at 4:46 PM

5568 Halifax Street

5568 Halifax Street · No Longer Available
Location

5568 Halifax Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bed, 3 Bath home in Green Valley Ranch with nearly 2000 sq feet of living space...perfect nearby location to Denver International Airport, restaurants, shops, recreation centers and parks and trails! Easy commute to Denver and Aurora.

The home has a huge master suite with walk in closet and great open floor plan. It sits on a large lot with plenty of grassy area for kids toys, pets, gardening or relaxing. Includes a 2 car attached garage and patio and storage shed in the rear of the house.

Dogs allowed. Available June 1st or the last week of May.

Contact us for a showing today!

Professionally leased by Rivendell Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5568 Halifax Street have any available units?
5568 Halifax Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5568 Halifax Street have?
Some of 5568 Halifax Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5568 Halifax Street currently offering any rent specials?
5568 Halifax Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5568 Halifax Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5568 Halifax Street is pet friendly.
Does 5568 Halifax Street offer parking?
Yes, 5568 Halifax Street offers parking.
Does 5568 Halifax Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5568 Halifax Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5568 Halifax Street have a pool?
No, 5568 Halifax Street does not have a pool.
Does 5568 Halifax Street have accessible units?
No, 5568 Halifax Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5568 Halifax Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5568 Halifax Street does not have units with dishwashers.

