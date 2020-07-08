5568 Halifax Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets

Beautiful 3 Bed, 3 Bath home in Green Valley Ranch with nearly 2000 sq feet of living space...perfect nearby location to Denver International Airport, restaurants, shops, recreation centers and parks and trails! Easy commute to Denver and Aurora.



The home has a huge master suite with walk in closet and great open floor plan. It sits on a large lot with plenty of grassy area for kids toys, pets, gardening or relaxing. Includes a 2 car attached garage and patio and storage shed in the rear of the house.



Dogs allowed. Available June 1st or the last week of May.



Contact us for a showing today!



Professionally leased by Rivendell Real Estate.