Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

5546 Halifax Ct Available 06/01/19 Huge 4.5 bedroom home in Green Valley Ranch! - Welcome home!



Unassumingly big! From the outside, you wouldn't guess it - but walk in and this floorplan lays out nicely!



This is a favorite! It's a great location, huge home with 4 -5 bedrooms! (One bedroom doesn't conform with a closet). Newly renovated! Three FULL bathrooms! Great backyard private backyard. Call if you are interested! CALLS are far more effective than emails!



Great Schools, Great Transportation, Great community, parks, events and more.



Important Information:

NOTE THE MOVE IN DATE

Green Valley Ranch is EAST of downtown Denver

No Cats or other pets. Most Dogs allowed! ($250 Deposit, $25/month rent each)

Standard Deposit is One Month's Rent (Certified Funds)

Must earn and provide proof of 3 times rent ($7,500 per month) (Previous 3 months proof required)

Will do a background check (Credit, criminal, eviction)

May need flexibility on move in date depending on finalizing the renovation!

ALL occupants over 18 must apply and will be on the lease. (application: $75 each)

Absolutely no smoking (anything) on the premises (includes yards)

Credit Score above 600 required (600 - 650 will require additional deposit of 2x)

No open bankruptcies



Call us! We hope to be the ones to welcome you home!

BrightDoor Properties, LLC.



No Cats Allowed



