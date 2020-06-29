All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 9 2020 at 11:25 PM

5534 Yost Court

5534 Yost Court · No Longer Available
Location

5534 Yost Court, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 1,970 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with granite counter tops and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include an open floor plan, lots of natural light, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is an attached garage.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Montbello Recreation Center and Arsenal Park. Also nearby are Walmart, Wingstop the Shops at Northfield, Childrens Hospital, UCHealth, Denver International Airport, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-225.

Nearby schools include Greenwood Elementary School, DSST Middle School, North-field High School, and The Language School.

One small dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5534 Yost Court have any available units?
5534 Yost Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5534 Yost Court have?
Some of 5534 Yost Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5534 Yost Court currently offering any rent specials?
5534 Yost Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5534 Yost Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5534 Yost Court is pet friendly.
Does 5534 Yost Court offer parking?
Yes, 5534 Yost Court offers parking.
Does 5534 Yost Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5534 Yost Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5534 Yost Court have a pool?
No, 5534 Yost Court does not have a pool.
Does 5534 Yost Court have accessible units?
No, 5534 Yost Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5534 Yost Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5534 Yost Court does not have units with dishwashers.
