550 Logan Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f50456807a ---- Prana is a tribute to the Sanskrit word meaning vital, life-sustaining energy. And we firmly believe our Prana will revitalize yours. Prana has been built to uplift you with luxury amenities galore: granite countertops, slate and hardwood floors, designer cabinetry, all-new appliances including a dishwasher and microwave, designer lighting and contemporary paint colors.Then there are the features that no apartment has had before – fold-out desks, intelligent closet and pantry organizers, and Murphy beds. The hippest home and a neighborhood that’s no slouch at all – you’re close to Washington & Governor’s Parks, Trader Joe’s, Moe’s Bagels, The Esquire Theater, Lime, and Fruition Restaurant. Cherry Creek Mall is nearby, and hosts tons of designer stores plus a weekly farmer’s market in the spring and summer. 24 Hr Emergency Maintenance Alder Cabinetry Bike Racks Carpeted Bedroom Central Air Closet And Pantry Organizers Completely Renovated Contemporary Wall Colors Controlled Access Courtyard Designer Lighting Designer Tile Desk And Recharging Station Dining Area Dining Counter Disposal Energy Efficient Windows Fitness Area Gas Grill Granite Countertops Hardwood Floors, Fsc Certified Lots Of Closet Space Murphy Beds (Studios Only) Near Bus Lines Near Downtown Outdoor Seating Personal Safe Pets Allowed Private Patio (Select Units) Recycling Services Reserved Parking Slate Floor Tiles Sliding Patio Doors Stove (Electric) Tile Backsplashes Window Blinds Windsource Wireless Internet