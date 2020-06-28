All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:50 AM

55 N Cook St

55 North Cook Street · No Longer Available
Location

55 North Cook Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
pet friendly
1 Bedroom in Cherry Creek - Property Id: 143955

Our luxury studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments offer modern wood-style flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, full sized washer & dryer, walk-in closets, mudroom, keyless entry, ceiling fans, and gorgeous city or mountain views. Enjoy lounging at the on-site pool or at the rooftop lounge. The clubhouse includes free wifi and is the perfect spot to host all your guests! Located in the Cherry Creek neighborhood, just 10 minutes from downtown Denver and moments from shopping, dining, parks and trails.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143955p
Property Id 143955

(RLNE5068647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 N Cook St have any available units?
55 N Cook St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 N Cook St have?
Some of 55 N Cook St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 N Cook St currently offering any rent specials?
55 N Cook St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 N Cook St pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 N Cook St is pet friendly.
Does 55 N Cook St offer parking?
No, 55 N Cook St does not offer parking.
Does 55 N Cook St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 N Cook St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 N Cook St have a pool?
Yes, 55 N Cook St has a pool.
Does 55 N Cook St have accessible units?
No, 55 N Cook St does not have accessible units.
Does 55 N Cook St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 N Cook St has units with dishwashers.
