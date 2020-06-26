All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

544 Delaware St

544 Delaware Street · No Longer Available
Location

544 Delaware Street, Denver, CO 80204
Baker

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
Charming 2BD, 1BA South Broadway Home with Fenced Backyard, Easy Access to Downtown Denver and Walk to Shopping and Dining on Broadway and Santa Fe - Nicely updated with wood floors and stainless steel appliances, this home also features a private fenced yard. Conveniently located within walking distance from premier shopping and dining locations on S Broadway and Santa Fe. Biking distance to Sunken Gardens Park and Lincoln Park. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable
*There is a $40 monthly water, sewer, and trash fee.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Nikki Ehlers, Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE4128901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 Delaware St have any available units?
544 Delaware St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 544 Delaware St have?
Some of 544 Delaware St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 544 Delaware St currently offering any rent specials?
544 Delaware St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 Delaware St pet-friendly?
Yes, 544 Delaware St is pet friendly.
Does 544 Delaware St offer parking?
No, 544 Delaware St does not offer parking.
Does 544 Delaware St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 544 Delaware St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 Delaware St have a pool?
No, 544 Delaware St does not have a pool.
Does 544 Delaware St have accessible units?
No, 544 Delaware St does not have accessible units.
Does 544 Delaware St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 544 Delaware St has units with dishwashers.
