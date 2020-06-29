5438 Valentia St

Amenities

Experience Urban Luxury in Stapleton. Must See!!



Exceptional panoramic mountain and city views from private rooftop deck! This exquisite 3-story offers impressive finishes throughout an open concept floor plan made for entertaining. Wide plank hand-scraped wood floors and 10' ceilings. High end kitchen features over sized island w/ quartz counters, upgraded maple cabinets w/contemporary espresso finish and roll out shelving. Professional grade stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, subway tile backsplash and large pantry. Living room w/ fireplace and main floor study w/ French doors. Second floor features a Luxury owner's suite w/ 5 piece bath including soaker tub, Euro glass shower with hand set stone tile and large walk-in closet. Open and airy 3rd level studio with wet bar. Privet rooftop deck for the best views in Stapleton! Professionally finished bsmt w/ separate guest suite - open family room, flex space, A/C, Private living in fenced backyard, patio and garden space, Over sized 2 car garage and 1/2 block to park/ trails.

