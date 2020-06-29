All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 5438 Valentia St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5438 Valentia St
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

5438 Valentia St

5438 Valentia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5438 Valentia Street, Denver, CO 80266
Stapleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Experience Urban Luxury in Stapleton. Must See!! - Property Id: 227872

Exceptional panoramic mountain and city views from private rooftop deck! This exquisite 3-story offers impressive finishes throughout an open concept floor plan made for entertaining. Wide plank hand-scraped wood floors and 10' ceilings. High end kitchen features over sized island w/ quartz counters, upgraded maple cabinets w/contemporary espresso finish and roll out shelving. Professional grade stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, subway tile backsplash and large pantry. Living room w/ fireplace and main floor study w/ French doors. Second floor features a Luxury owner's suite w/ 5 piece bath including soaker tub, Euro glass shower with hand set stone tile and large walk-in closet. Open and airy 3rd level studio with wet bar. Privet rooftop deck for the best views in Stapleton! Professionally finished bsmt w/ separate guest suite - open family room, flex space, A/C, Private living in fenced backyard, patio and garden space, Over sized 2 car garage and 1/2 block to park/ trails.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227872
Property Id 227872

(RLNE5689508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5438 Valentia St have any available units?
5438 Valentia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5438 Valentia St have?
Some of 5438 Valentia St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5438 Valentia St currently offering any rent specials?
5438 Valentia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5438 Valentia St pet-friendly?
No, 5438 Valentia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 5438 Valentia St offer parking?
Yes, 5438 Valentia St offers parking.
Does 5438 Valentia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5438 Valentia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5438 Valentia St have a pool?
No, 5438 Valentia St does not have a pool.
Does 5438 Valentia St have accessible units?
No, 5438 Valentia St does not have accessible units.
Does 5438 Valentia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5438 Valentia St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Sublet
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr
Denver, CO 80231
The Detroit
1504 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
7/S Denver Haus
175 E 7th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
The Black Swan
1380 Steele Street
Denver, CO 80206
1284 Downing
1284 Downing St
Denver, CO 80218
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir
Denver, CO 80211
Lowry North
8001 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80220
The Parc at Cherry Creek
7555 E Warren Dr
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University