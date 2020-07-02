5366 Ventura Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This stunning 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in First Creek Village will welcome you with 2,384 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes with stainless-steel appliances such a microwave, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, granite countertops, a pantry, and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, balcony, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and Town Center Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Dunkin Donuts, Walmart, Starbucks, Petco, Home Depot, 10 minutes from DIA, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470, I-70, and I-225.



Nearby schools include Evi Dennis, McGlone Middle School, and Kip Northeat High School.



2 pets are welcome upon owner approval, a $150 pet deposit, and $100/month pet rent.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.