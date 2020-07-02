All apartments in Denver
5366 Ventura Street
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:02 AM

5366 Ventura Street

5366 North Ventura Street · No Longer Available
Location

5366 North Ventura Street, Denver, CO 80249
Gateway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This stunning 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in First Creek Village will welcome you with 2,384 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes with stainless-steel appliances such a microwave, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, granite countertops, a pantry, and an island. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, balcony, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and Town Center Park. Also nearby are King Soopers, Dunkin Donuts, Walmart, Starbucks, Petco, Home Depot, 10 minutes from DIA, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470, I-70, and I-225.

Nearby schools include Evi Dennis, McGlone Middle School, and Kip Northeat High School.

2 pets are welcome upon owner approval, a $150 pet deposit, and $100/month pet rent.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5366 Ventura Street have any available units?
5366 Ventura Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5366 Ventura Street have?
Some of 5366 Ventura Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5366 Ventura Street currently offering any rent specials?
5366 Ventura Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5366 Ventura Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5366 Ventura Street is pet friendly.
Does 5366 Ventura Street offer parking?
Yes, 5366 Ventura Street offers parking.
Does 5366 Ventura Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5366 Ventura Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5366 Ventura Street have a pool?
No, 5366 Ventura Street does not have a pool.
Does 5366 Ventura Street have accessible units?
No, 5366 Ventura Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5366 Ventura Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5366 Ventura Street has units with dishwashers.

