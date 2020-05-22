529 N Washington St Unit 203

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 bed 1 bath near Governor's Park. Great neighborhood! Available for a short term lease!! - Available for a 5 or 6 month lease



1 bed 1 bath condo near Governor's Park. Open concept. Great lighting with a south facing unit. Laundry on site. Secured entrance. Off street parking. Convenient location. Walking distance to Safeway and Trader Joe's. Great dining and bars like Una Mas Taqueria and Don's Tavern. Only minutes from Downtown and Cherry Creek. Don't miss the opportunity to live in this great neighborhood.



-Dishwasher

-Off street parking

-Secure entrance

-On site laundry



Rental Terms



Applications are available online for your convenience at realatlas.com!



-$45 to apply per adult

-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.



Deposit: $1195

Rent: $1195

Utilities: $50 (includes water, sewer, trash and gas)

Pet Deposit = $250 per pet (non refundable)

Pet Rent = $25/pet/month



Please email or text David to schedule your tour today!



720-295-1661

dave.wells@realatlas.com



(RLNE5020871)