Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

529 N Washington St Unit 203

Location

529 North Washington Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 bed 1 bath near Governor's Park. Great neighborhood! Available for a short term lease!! - Available for a 5 or 6 month lease

1 bed 1 bath condo near Governor's Park. Open concept. Great lighting with a south facing unit. Laundry on site. Secured entrance. Off street parking. Convenient location. Walking distance to Safeway and Trader Joe's. Great dining and bars like Una Mas Taqueria and Don's Tavern. Only minutes from Downtown and Cherry Creek. Don't miss the opportunity to live in this great neighborhood.

-Dishwasher
-Off street parking
-Secure entrance
-On site laundry

Rental Terms

Applications are available online for your convenience at realatlas.com!

-$45 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.

Deposit: $1195
Rent: $1195
Utilities: $50 (includes water, sewer, trash and gas)
Pet Deposit = $250 per pet (non refundable)
Pet Rent = $25/pet/month

Please email or text David to schedule your tour today!

720-295-1661
dave.wells@realatlas.com

(RLNE5020871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

