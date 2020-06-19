528 S Franklin Street

Amenities

garage playground tennis court

Incredible 2 Bed, 1 Bath ON WASH PARK! Walk across the street to running and biking trails by Lily Pond and endless ball fields, tennis courts, playgrounds and lakes! Only blocks from Gaylord restaurants/shops, Bonnie Brae Ice Cream and minutes to Cherry Creek shopping and downtown Denver. The location can't be beat!



Beautiful ranch home with 800 finished sq ft on the main floor and another 800 sq ft in the basement. Living here includes the use of a covered 1 car garage and exterior mowing and yard maintenance included!



Available for immediate move-in! Contact us for a showing today!



Please NO pets.



Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.