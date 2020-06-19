All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

528 S Franklin Street

528 South Franklin Street · (720) 500-6226
Location

528 South Franklin Street, Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

garage
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Incredible 2 Bed, 1 Bath ON WASH PARK! Walk across the street to running and biking trails by Lily Pond and endless ball fields, tennis courts, playgrounds and lakes! Only blocks from Gaylord restaurants/shops, Bonnie Brae Ice Cream and minutes to Cherry Creek shopping and downtown Denver. The location can't be beat!

Beautiful ranch home with 800 finished sq ft on the main floor and another 800 sq ft in the basement. Living here includes the use of a covered 1 car garage and exterior mowing and yard maintenance included!

Available for immediate move-in! Contact us for a showing today!

Please NO pets.

Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 S Franklin Street have any available units?
528 S Franklin Street has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 528 S Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
528 S Franklin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 S Franklin Street pet-friendly?
No, 528 S Franklin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 528 S Franklin Street offer parking?
Yes, 528 S Franklin Street does offer parking.
Does 528 S Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 S Franklin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 S Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 528 S Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 528 S Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 528 S Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 528 S Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 S Franklin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 528 S Franklin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 528 S Franklin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
