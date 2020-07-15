525 Pennsylvania St. #201.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Great for entertaining: This spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath second floor unit in Capitol Hill makes for a great space! With huge closets, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage (when available), living really is easy! Complete with your own private patio, start living the lifestyle you deserve.



Step outside and take a ride on the bike path only 1 block from home with direct, downtown access. Only 2 block walk only to Trader Joe's, Govern's Park Tavern Grill, Starbucks, Cosmo's Pizza, Pablo's Coffee, Angelo's, Bones and so much more! This centrally located apartment home is only 5 mins to downtown, 5 minutes to Cherry Creek North, and 5 minutes to Washpark. Right around the corner, near everywhere YOU want to be!



*Apartment Features:

Unit A/C

Water, Trash, Heat, included in rent.

Dishwasher

Garbage Disposal

Large Covered Patio

Large Closets

Dual Bathroom Sinks

End Unit

2nd Floor*



Term: 1 yr lease

Recycling

Storage Avail.

On Site Laundry

Parking (when available) additional $65/mo



*Management Services for Residents:

Online bill pay, check or credit card.

Tenant Login portal.

Access to lease documents & lease ledger.

Tenant & Management Ongoing Communication via tenant portal*



Call Today for a viewing! 720-441-2613

Natalie Apartments is located in the great neighborhood of Alamo Placita park. Just minutes from Downtown and Cherry Creek makes for a great location and a large variety of entertainment, shopping, parks & rec., and a great place to call home.



No Dogs & No Cats