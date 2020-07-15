All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 23 2020 at 11:20 PM

525 Pennsylvania St. #201

525 Pennsylvania Street · (720) 575-4907
Location

525 Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,584

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Great for entertaining: This spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath second floor unit in Capitol Hill makes for a great space! With huge closets, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage (when available), living really is easy! Complete with your own private patio, start living the lifestyle you deserve.

Step outside and take a ride on the bike path only 1 block from home with direct, downtown access. Only 2 block walk only to Trader Joe's, Govern's Park Tavern Grill, Starbucks, Cosmo's Pizza, Pablo's Coffee, Angelo's, Bones and so much more! This centrally located apartment home is only 5 mins to downtown, 5 minutes to Cherry Creek North, and 5 minutes to Washpark. Right around the corner, near everywhere YOU want to be!

*Apartment Features:
Unit A/C
Water, Trash, Heat, included in rent.
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Large Covered Patio
Large Closets
Dual Bathroom Sinks
End Unit
2nd Floor*

Term: 1 yr lease
Recycling
Storage Avail.
On Site Laundry
Parking (when available) additional $65/mo

*Management Services for Residents:
Online bill pay, check or credit card.
Tenant Login portal.
Access to lease documents & lease ledger.
Tenant & Management Ongoing Communication via tenant portal*

Call Today for a viewing! 720-441-2613
Natalie Apartments is located in the great neighborhood of Alamo Placita park. Just minutes from Downtown and Cherry Creek makes for a great location and a large variety of entertainment, shopping, parks & rec., and a great place to call home.

No Dogs & No Cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 525 Pennsylvania St. #201 have any available units?
525 Pennsylvania St. #201 has a unit available for $1,584 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 Pennsylvania St. #201 have?
Some of 525 Pennsylvania St. #201's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Pennsylvania St. #201 currently offering any rent specials?
525 Pennsylvania St. #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Pennsylvania St. #201 pet-friendly?
No, 525 Pennsylvania St. #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 525 Pennsylvania St. #201 offer parking?
Yes, 525 Pennsylvania St. #201 offers parking.
Does 525 Pennsylvania St. #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Pennsylvania St. #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Pennsylvania St. #201 have a pool?
No, 525 Pennsylvania St. #201 does not have a pool.
Does 525 Pennsylvania St. #201 have accessible units?
No, 525 Pennsylvania St. #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Pennsylvania St. #201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 Pennsylvania St. #201 has units with dishwashers.

