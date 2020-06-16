All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 521 N Downing St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
521 N Downing St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:33 AM

521 N Downing St

521 Downing Street · (303) 717-1492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

521 Downing Street, Denver, CO 80218
Speer

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 521 N Downing St · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
This place is oozing with charm! - OFFERED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED SAME PRICE. Unique opportunity to rent just the upper floor of this 1908 home*private side entrance and covered porch overlooking the common backyard*hardwoods throughout the whole unit*Any term you'd like, short or long!*Mostly turn-key and ready to occupy now*kitchen offers tile counters and backsplash and gas stove*cute bath features pedestal sink w/wainscoating*spacious great room*super cool master w/decorator fireplace and huge 4 X 10 walk-in closet*nice office or flex space*large windows everywhere*$100 monthly utility fee includes gas, electric, water, trash, internet*Private entrance from the side of the home*One detached garage space*Nice sunny fenced yard is shared with 2 other rentals in this home*stackable washer/dryer included*mudroom*3 window A/C units*high baseboards and crown molding*1-minute walk to Safeway*dogs and cats O.K.*Avail immediately*No Minimum Credit Score, Income requirements are around 3 times the rent rate*Text for showings-must include street name*Deposit is one months' rent and $400/pet and all refundable*TEXT OR CALL TIFFANY AT 831-251-0262 FOR SHOWINGS*2ND BEDROOM HAS NO CLOSET.

(RLNE5527452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 N Downing St have any available units?
521 N Downing St has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 N Downing St have?
Some of 521 N Downing St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 N Downing St currently offering any rent specials?
521 N Downing St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 N Downing St pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 N Downing St is pet friendly.
Does 521 N Downing St offer parking?
Yes, 521 N Downing St does offer parking.
Does 521 N Downing St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 521 N Downing St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 N Downing St have a pool?
No, 521 N Downing St does not have a pool.
Does 521 N Downing St have accessible units?
No, 521 N Downing St does not have accessible units.
Does 521 N Downing St have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 N Downing St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 521 N Downing St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Baker Tower
330 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80223
245 Bannock
245 Bannock St
Denver, CO 80223
Vita Flats
101 Grant St
Denver, CO 80203
1284 Downing
1284 Downing St
Denver, CO 80218
Parkside Apartments
2300 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
Yale 25 Station
5121 East Yale Avenue
Denver, CO 80222
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80204
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity