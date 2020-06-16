521 N Downing St

Amenities

This place is oozing with charm! - OFFERED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED SAME PRICE. Unique opportunity to rent just the upper floor of this 1908 home*private side entrance and covered porch overlooking the common backyard*hardwoods throughout the whole unit*Any term you'd like, short or long!*Mostly turn-key and ready to occupy now*kitchen offers tile counters and backsplash and gas stove*cute bath features pedestal sink w/wainscoating*spacious great room*super cool master w/decorator fireplace and huge 4 X 10 walk-in closet*nice office or flex space*large windows everywhere*$100 monthly utility fee includes gas, electric, water, trash, internet*Private entrance from the side of the home*One detached garage space*Nice sunny fenced yard is shared with 2 other rentals in this home*stackable washer/dryer included*mudroom*3 window A/C units*high baseboards and crown molding*1-minute walk to Safeway*dogs and cats O.K.*Avail immediately*No Minimum Credit Score, Income requirements are around 3 times the rent rate*Text for showings-must include street name*Deposit is one months' rent and $400/pet and all refundable*TEXT OR CALL TIFFANY AT 831-251-0262 FOR SHOWINGS*2ND BEDROOM HAS NO CLOSET.



