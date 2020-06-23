5158 Raleigh Street

Amenities
Updated Home with Huge Fenced Backyard near Regis and Tennyson St!
AVAILABILITY DATE: June 10, 2020 with flexible start dates.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs permitted with size and breed approval. Subject to $25 in rent per pet.
• Property Description •
* Great location near Regis and Tennyson St.!
* Spacious living room
* Large kitchen with loads of cabinet space
* Huge fenced backyard with patio
* Detached 1-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 1- car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
AIR CONDITIONING: None
LAWN CARE: Tenant Responsibility
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100 (Summer) $100 (Winter)
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee. $500 pet deposit will apply.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*