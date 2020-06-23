5158 Raleigh Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Updated Home with Huge Fenced Backyard near Regis and Tennyson St!



AVAILABILITY DATE: June 10, 2020 with flexible start dates.

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs permitted with size and breed approval. Subject to $25 in rent per pet.



* Great location near Regis and Tennyson St.!

* Spacious living room

* Large kitchen with loads of cabinet space

* Huge fenced backyard with patio

* Detached 1-car garage

* Washer & Dryer included



GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 1- car garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

AIR CONDITIONING: None

LAWN CARE: Tenant Responsibility

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100 (Summer) $100 (Winter)



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).

TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee. $500 pet deposit will apply.

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*