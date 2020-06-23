All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:04 AM

5158 Raleigh Street

5158 Raleigh Street · (720) 573-1008
Location

5158 Raleigh Street, Denver, CO 80212
Regis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated Home with Huge Fenced Backyard near Regis and Tennyson St!

AVAILABILITY DATE: June 10, 2020 with flexible start dates.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs permitted with size and breed approval. Subject to $25 in rent per pet.

• Property Description •

* Great location near Regis and Tennyson St.!
* Spacious living room
* Large kitchen with loads of cabinet space
* Huge fenced backyard with patio
* Detached 1-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included

GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 1- car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
AIR CONDITIONING: None
LAWN CARE: Tenant Responsibility
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100 (Summer) $100 (Winter)

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee. $500 pet deposit will apply.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5158 Raleigh Street have any available units?
5158 Raleigh Street has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5158 Raleigh Street have?
Some of 5158 Raleigh Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5158 Raleigh Street currently offering any rent specials?
5158 Raleigh Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5158 Raleigh Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5158 Raleigh Street is pet friendly.
Does 5158 Raleigh Street offer parking?
Yes, 5158 Raleigh Street offers parking.
Does 5158 Raleigh Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5158 Raleigh Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5158 Raleigh Street have a pool?
No, 5158 Raleigh Street does not have a pool.
Does 5158 Raleigh Street have accessible units?
No, 5158 Raleigh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5158 Raleigh Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5158 Raleigh Street does not have units with dishwashers.
