5153 Tucson Way Available 04/01/20 Tons Of Space And Stunning New Flooring Throughout This 3 Bed/3 Bath Home, Large Backyard! Close to DIA & I70! - Beautiful Home in Denver. Over 2100 sqft of Living Space in this Well Maintained Home in a Quiet Neighborhood. Entire Main and Upper Levels Impress with New Luxury Vinyl Planks Throughout, and New Carpet on Lower Levels. Open Living/Dining Room Combo Welcome you as you enter the Home. Kitchen open to Main Living Area. Large Window in Front Living Room Brings in Lots of Light! New Paint throughout 3 Upper Levels!! Completely Finished Basement Features 1 (non-conforming) Bedroom and 2nd Bonus Room! Massive Backyard. Washer and Dryer Included in Lower Level Laundry Room.



Minutes off of I225 and I70! Only 14 miles to Denver International Airport and moments from Pena Blvd.



Available April 2020! Don't miss out on this wonderful home! This home will NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR LONG!



No Cooling. Heat - Gas/Forced Air



Please Call Thuy Beinert at 720.435.1777 or email Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com for more information or to schedule a showing!!



Required credit score 640+. Income at least three times monthly rent. No criminal background.

$150 Lease Administration Fee.

Pets considered on a Case by Case Basis. Please take note of Denver Breed Restrictions. One Dog Only, must be over 6 months of age, Spayed/Neutered and Current on Vaccines (Veterinary Records required to verify Breed, Sex and Vaccines)

$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee (subject to change depending on size of dog).

$25 per month/pet in Pet Rent.



This home is professionally marketed and managed by Thuy Beinert with Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Real Estate And Property Management Company.



No Cats Allowed



