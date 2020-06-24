5134 Malaya St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PLEASE NOTE: This property is not currently available to move into but will be ready in a few weeks. Pictures attached to the post are previous pictures of the property and are meant to show an approximate layout. The final pictures will be updated once the property is move-in ready.

*This property can be shown upon request.



Immaculate, Custom, Turn-Key Open Floor Plan; Vaulted Ceilings; On Golf Course w/Gate Access; Low Maintenance Landscape Front/Back; New Flooring/Paint; Main Floor Laundry; Central Vac; Near New Central Air, Electrostatic Furnace/Humidifier; Pre-Wired Surround Sound Indoors/ Outdoors; Popped Out Entertainment Center w/Cabinets; Extra LG Covered Patio; Tiled Kitchen Backsplash w/Sold Surface Countertops, Built-in Sinks and Combo Microwave/Oven Wall Unit; Custom Window Treatments; Bay Window in Dining Area; Extended Master Closet; Customized Rouladen over Master Bedroom Window; Huge Finished Basement with Amazing Entertainment/Workout/Party Room!