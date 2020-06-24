All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 7 2019 at 7:58 AM

5134 Malaya St

5134 Malaya Street · No Longer Available
Location

5134 Malaya Street, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PLEASE NOTE: This property is not currently available to move into but will be ready in a few weeks. Pictures attached to the post are previous pictures of the property and are meant to show an approximate layout. The final pictures will be updated once the property is move-in ready.
*This property can be shown upon request.

Immaculate, Custom, Turn-Key Open Floor Plan; Vaulted Ceilings; On Golf Course w/Gate Access; Low Maintenance Landscape Front/Back; New Flooring/Paint; Main Floor Laundry; Central Vac; Near New Central Air, Electrostatic Furnace/Humidifier; Pre-Wired Surround Sound Indoors/ Outdoors; Popped Out Entertainment Center w/Cabinets; Extra LG Covered Patio; Tiled Kitchen Backsplash w/Sold Surface Countertops, Built-in Sinks and Combo Microwave/Oven Wall Unit; Custom Window Treatments; Bay Window in Dining Area; Extended Master Closet; Customized Rouladen over Master Bedroom Window; Huge Finished Basement with Amazing Entertainment/Workout/Party Room!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5134 Malaya St have any available units?
5134 Malaya St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5134 Malaya St have?
Some of 5134 Malaya St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5134 Malaya St currently offering any rent specials?
5134 Malaya St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5134 Malaya St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5134 Malaya St is pet friendly.
Does 5134 Malaya St offer parking?
No, 5134 Malaya St does not offer parking.
Does 5134 Malaya St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5134 Malaya St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5134 Malaya St have a pool?
No, 5134 Malaya St does not have a pool.
Does 5134 Malaya St have accessible units?
No, 5134 Malaya St does not have accessible units.
Does 5134 Malaya St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5134 Malaya St has units with dishwashers.
