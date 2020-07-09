Amenities
5126 Orleans Ct. Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Home in Green Valley! - Welcome Home! Please read before Calling or emailing to be sure this will be a great fit! Due to COVID-19, all showings will be virtual, as will the leasing process. Thank you! We hope you're well.
3 bedroom
2.5 baths
1,960 square feet.
Great Loft area, large bathrooms, Fireplace, large backyard, easy access to DIA and Downtown Denver. New Paint, New Carpet (not reflected in pictures), W/D Hookup, Fireplace, Great Backyard, Waller Elementary School, Pitt-Waller K-8 School,
Parking: 2 car Garage
First, let's talk criteria! Here is a quick pre-qualifier to review before calling:
- Do you earn more than 3x rent (Gross Monthly Income, with 3 months of paystub proof)
- We will process a criminal, credit, and eviction history check (550 min Score - Scores between 550-650 may require additional deposit)
-Only Dogs allowed please
- Do you have vouchers or Section 8? Please See Below
- Can you move in July 1st?
- No Smoking on the Premises allowed
Must provide proof of identity, citizenship, income, and employment for last three months
We love providing your home in a way that helps you feel at home! We hope to find a partner, and do have a high standard of home care. If this seems like the home for you, please call 303-486-8530
Vouchers: Please be sure your voucher covers the full rent amount, and bedroom count. Please know that the credit requirement and all other requirements must be met. Income must be 3 times your portion of rent for the last three months. If you feel this is a good fit, please complete the pre-qualification email after submitting an inquiry.
No Cats Allowed
