5126 Orleans Ct.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

5126 Orleans Ct.

5126 Orleans Court · No Longer Available
Location

5126 Orleans Court, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
5126 Orleans Ct. Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Home in Green Valley! - Welcome Home! Please read before Calling or emailing to be sure this will be a great fit! Due to COVID-19, all showings will be virtual, as will the leasing process. Thank you! We hope you're well.

Virtual Tours are at our website - Google BrightDoor Properties to get there!

3 bedroom
2.5 baths
1,960 square feet.
Great Loft area, large bathrooms, Fireplace, large backyard, easy access to DIA and Downtown Denver. New Paint, New Carpet (not reflected in pictures), W/D Hookup, Fireplace, Great Backyard, Waller Elementary School, Pitt-Waller K-8 School,
Parking: 2 car Garage
With our partnership program, you can get credit toward the down payment of a new home!

First, let's talk criteria! Here is a quick pre-qualifier to review before calling:
- Do you earn more than 3x rent (Gross Monthly Income, with 3 months of paystub proof)
- We will process a criminal, credit, and eviction history check (550 min Score - Scores between 550-650 may require additional deposit)
-Only Dogs allowed please
- Do you have vouchers or Section 8? Please See Below
- Can you move in July 1st?
- No Smoking on the Premises allowed
Must provide proof of identity, citizenship, income, and employment for last three months

We love providing your home in a way that helps you feel at home! We hope to find a partner, and do have a high standard of home care. If this seems like the home for you, please call 303-486-8530

Vouchers: Please be sure your voucher covers the full rent amount, and bedroom count. Please know that the credit requirement and all other requirements must be met. Income must be 3 times your portion of rent for the last three months. If you feel this is a good fit, please complete the pre-qualification email after submitting an inquiry.

https://youtu.be/yDsUBKlSAvs

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1965030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5126 Orleans Ct. have any available units?
5126 Orleans Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5126 Orleans Ct. have?
Some of 5126 Orleans Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5126 Orleans Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
5126 Orleans Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5126 Orleans Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5126 Orleans Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 5126 Orleans Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 5126 Orleans Ct. offers parking.
Does 5126 Orleans Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5126 Orleans Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5126 Orleans Ct. have a pool?
No, 5126 Orleans Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 5126 Orleans Ct. have accessible units?
No, 5126 Orleans Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 5126 Orleans Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5126 Orleans Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.

