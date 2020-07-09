Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

5126 Orleans Ct. Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Home in Green Valley! - Welcome Home! Please read before Calling or emailing to be sure this will be a great fit! Due to COVID-19, all showings will be virtual, as will the leasing process. Thank you! We hope you're well.



Virtual Tours are at our website - Google BrightDoor Properties to get there!



3 bedroom

2.5 baths

1,960 square feet.

Great Loft area, large bathrooms, Fireplace, large backyard, easy access to DIA and Downtown Denver. New Paint, New Carpet (not reflected in pictures), W/D Hookup, Fireplace, Great Backyard, Waller Elementary School, Pitt-Waller K-8 School,

Parking: 2 car Garage

With our partnership program, you can get credit toward the down payment of a new home!



First, let's talk criteria! Here is a quick pre-qualifier to review before calling:

- Do you earn more than 3x rent (Gross Monthly Income, with 3 months of paystub proof)

- We will process a criminal, credit, and eviction history check (550 min Score - Scores between 550-650 may require additional deposit)

-Only Dogs allowed please

- Do you have vouchers or Section 8? Please See Below

- Can you move in July 1st?

- No Smoking on the Premises allowed

Must provide proof of identity, citizenship, income, and employment for last three months



We love providing your home in a way that helps you feel at home! We hope to find a partner, and do have a high standard of home care. If this seems like the home for you, please call 303-486-8530



Vouchers: Please be sure your voucher covers the full rent amount, and bedroom count. Please know that the credit requirement and all other requirements must be met. Income must be 3 times your portion of rent for the last three months. If you feel this is a good fit, please complete the pre-qualification email after submitting an inquiry.



https://youtu.be/yDsUBKlSAvs



No Cats Allowed



