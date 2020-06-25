All apartments in Denver
5123 W. 41st Ave.
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

5123 W. 41st Ave.

5123 West 41st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5123 West 41st Avenue, Denver, CO 80212
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Absolutely Gorgeous 2 Bed 1 Bath with 1 car garage and 1 offstreet parking space! - This beautiful duplex has been COMPLETELY remodeled inside and out! There are brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances to include a double door fridge with freezer on bottom, gas stove, dishwasher and a brand new stackable washer/dryer. It also comes with the Nest for temperature control, home security and a camera doorbell all of which can be controlled from your smart phone. This home also offers a private beautifully, freshly landscaped yard with a new sprinkler system, an oversized 1 car garage space and 1 off-street parking space!

THIS IS A MUST SEE HOME!! Small pets will be considered with a current landlord reference and additional deposit.

(RLNE4799544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5123 W. 41st Ave. have any available units?
5123 W. 41st Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5123 W. 41st Ave. have?
Some of 5123 W. 41st Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5123 W. 41st Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5123 W. 41st Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5123 W. 41st Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5123 W. 41st Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5123 W. 41st Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5123 W. 41st Ave. offers parking.
Does 5123 W. 41st Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5123 W. 41st Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5123 W. 41st Ave. have a pool?
No, 5123 W. 41st Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5123 W. 41st Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5123 W. 41st Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5123 W. 41st Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5123 W. 41st Ave. has units with dishwashers.
