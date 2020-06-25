5123 W. 41st Ave.

Amenities
Absolutely Gorgeous 2 Bed 1 Bath with 1 car garage and 1 offstreet parking space! - This beautiful duplex has been COMPLETELY remodeled inside and out! There are brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances to include a double door fridge with freezer on bottom, gas stove, dishwasher and a brand new stackable washer/dryer. It also comes with the Nest for temperature control, home security and a camera doorbell all of which can be controlled from your smart phone. This home also offers a private beautifully, freshly landscaped yard with a new sprinkler system, an oversized 1 car garage space and 1 off-street parking space!
THIS IS A MUST SEE HOME!! Small pets will be considered with a current landlord reference and additional deposit.
(RLNE4799544)