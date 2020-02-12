All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 511 South Stuart Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
511 South Stuart Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

511 South Stuart Street

511 South Stuart Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Westwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

511 South Stuart Street, Denver, CO 80219
Westwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single Home Full Remodeled with 2 beds, 2 baths, New paint, incredible kitchen with new cabinets, new countertops, new appliances, new carpet and Vinyl, full finished basement full-size laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. This Home is located in southwest Denver, just west of Federal Boulevard, and afford easy access to Hwy 6, Belmar Shopping Center, schools and public transportation. There is a $200.00 Pet Fee Non-refundable fee per pet, 25lbs under is $25.00 pet rent per pet per month, over 25lbs is $50 pet rent per pet per month. Click on the link for pet approval. https://www.petscreening.com/referral/D6vGdl3eettS . Click the link at the top to see PHOTOS and VIDEO of the unit. (Videos are only available when the unit is vacant). Contact our office to pre-qualify and schedule a showing at 303 237 7676 or visit our website for more listings at www.rentabr.com
Associated Broker Realty.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 South Stuart Street have any available units?
511 South Stuart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 South Stuart Street have?
Some of 511 South Stuart Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 South Stuart Street currently offering any rent specials?
511 South Stuart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 South Stuart Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 South Stuart Street is pet friendly.
Does 511 South Stuart Street offer parking?
No, 511 South Stuart Street does not offer parking.
Does 511 South Stuart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 South Stuart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 South Stuart Street have a pool?
No, 511 South Stuart Street does not have a pool.
Does 511 South Stuart Street have accessible units?
No, 511 South Stuart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 511 South Stuart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 South Stuart Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Riverfront Green
1750 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
136 S Penn
136 S Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80209
Asbury Plaza Apartments
5170 E Asbury Ave
Denver, CO 80222
The Covington on Cherry Creek Apartments by Cortland
2234 S Trenton Way
Denver, CO 80231
Legend Oaks
1250 S Dayton St
Denver, CO 80247
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd.
Denver, CO 80237
Economist
1578 North Humboldt Street
Denver, CO 80218
The Kasserman
2680 18th Street
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University