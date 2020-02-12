511 South Stuart Street

Amenities

Single Home Full Remodeled with 2 beds, 2 baths, New paint, incredible kitchen with new cabinets, new countertops, new appliances, new carpet and Vinyl, full finished basement full-size laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. This Home is located in southwest Denver, just west of Federal Boulevard, and afford easy access to Hwy 6, Belmar Shopping Center, schools and public transportation. There is a $200.00 Pet Fee Non-refundable fee per pet, 25lbs under is $25.00 pet rent per pet per month, over 25lbs is $50 pet rent per pet per month. Click on the link for pet approval. https://www.petscreening.com/referral/D6vGdl3eettS . Click the link at the top to see PHOTOS and VIDEO of the unit. (Videos are only available when the unit is vacant). Contact our office to pre-qualify and schedule a showing at 303 237 7676 or visit our website for more listings at www.rentabr.com

