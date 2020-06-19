All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

5095 Clay St

5095 North Clay Street · No Longer Available
Location

5095 North Clay Street, Denver, CO 80221
Chaffee Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5095 Clay St Available 06/01/19 Updated 3 Bedroom House by Regis - Available June 1st! - 5095 Clay St Denver, CO 80221 - Available June 1st!

Recently remodeled 3 bed 1 bath property in Chaffee Park neighborhood of Denver. This home comes equipped fresh paint, newer hardwood floors, and a completely remodeled kitchen and bathroom. The detached garage has it's own half bath! The property is rounded off with a well appointed front and backyard. All kitchen appliances and washer/dryer are included!

Super convenient location close to Regis University and Downtown Denver! Walk to parks, shopping and restaurants!

Pet Policy: One-time pet fee of $200 and $20/mo. pet rent.

Quick application processing! Apply below:

https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=2fb078a3-fb1d-482a-ac6c-b03968631347&source=Website

$35 per adult, credit and background check
Income verification of at least 3x the rent to qualify

Brian Bellew

(303) 264-7539

brian.bellew@realatlas.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4829385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5095 Clay St have any available units?
5095 Clay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5095 Clay St have?
Some of 5095 Clay St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5095 Clay St currently offering any rent specials?
5095 Clay St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5095 Clay St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5095 Clay St is pet friendly.
Does 5095 Clay St offer parking?
Yes, 5095 Clay St offers parking.
Does 5095 Clay St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5095 Clay St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5095 Clay St have a pool?
No, 5095 Clay St does not have a pool.
Does 5095 Clay St have accessible units?
No, 5095 Clay St does not have accessible units.
Does 5095 Clay St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5095 Clay St does not have units with dishwashers.
