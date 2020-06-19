Amenities
5095 Clay St Available 06/01/19 Updated 3 Bedroom House by Regis - Available June 1st! - 5095 Clay St Denver, CO 80221 - Available June 1st!
Recently remodeled 3 bed 1 bath property in Chaffee Park neighborhood of Denver. This home comes equipped fresh paint, newer hardwood floors, and a completely remodeled kitchen and bathroom. The detached garage has it's own half bath! The property is rounded off with a well appointed front and backyard. All kitchen appliances and washer/dryer are included!
Super convenient location close to Regis University and Downtown Denver! Walk to parks, shopping and restaurants!
Pet Policy: One-time pet fee of $200 and $20/mo. pet rent.
Quick application processing! Apply below:
https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=2fb078a3-fb1d-482a-ac6c-b03968631347&source=Website
$35 per adult, credit and background check
Income verification of at least 3x the rent to qualify
Brian Bellew
(303) 264-7539
brian.bellew@realatlas.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4829385)