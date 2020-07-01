5075 Broadway

Amenities
Come check out this great 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home. In addition to the two bedrooms, this home features a spacious attic, large shed, and large fenced back yard for your pets! It has recently been updated with new kitchen, new bathroom, new flooring, and new appliances!
Enjoy a short walk to nearby local grocery stores at Freshies Food Co, Tucci Produce and Denver Beet Box. This great home is also just a skip away from nearby coffee shops including Biker Coffee of Colorado and Butcher Block Cafe.
This is a great home for families with nearby schools including Garden Place Elementary School, Big Picture College And Career Academy and Strive Prep - Sunnyside Campus, and the Stapleton Recreation Center. Local parks are great for your pets and kids with a short walk to Chaffee Park and North Side Park! You will also enjoy great restaurant options at The Grizzly Rose and Palm Grill!
Rental Terms
Rent -$1695
Security Deposit - $1695
Application Fee - $45
Pet Policy - Up to two pets allowed, $200 non refundable fee/pet and $25/pet/month rent
Tenants responsible for all utilities.
For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Andy Hoss via text or email at 319-431-8909 or andy.hoss@realatlas.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.