5075 Broadway

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated coffee bar bbq/grill

Come check out this great 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home. In addition to the two bedrooms, this home features a spacious attic, large shed, and large fenced back yard for your pets! It has recently been updated with new kitchen, new bathroom, new flooring, and new appliances!



Enjoy a short walk to nearby local grocery stores at Freshies Food Co, Tucci Produce and Denver Beet Box. This great home is also just a skip away from nearby coffee shops including Biker Coffee of Colorado and Butcher Block Cafe.



This is a great home for families with nearby schools including Garden Place Elementary School, Big Picture College And Career Academy and Strive Prep - Sunnyside Campus, and the Stapleton Recreation Center. Local parks are great for your pets and kids with a short walk to Chaffee Park and North Side Park! You will also enjoy great restaurant options at The Grizzly Rose and Palm Grill!



Rental Terms

Rent -$1695

Security Deposit - $1695

Application Fee - $45

Pet Policy - Up to two pets allowed, $200 non refundable fee/pet and $25/pet/month rent

Tenants responsible for all utilities.



For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Andy Hoss via text or email at 319-431-8909 or andy.hoss@realatlas.com



