All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 5075 Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
5075 Broadway
Last updated October 12 2019 at 1:27 AM

5075 Broadway

5075 Broadway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5075 Broadway, Denver, CO 80216
Globeville

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come check out this great 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home. In addition to the two bedrooms, this home features a spacious attic, large shed, and large fenced back yard for your pets! It has recently been updated with new kitchen, new bathroom, new flooring, and new appliances!

Enjoy a short walk to nearby local grocery stores at Freshies Food Co, Tucci Produce and Denver Beet Box. This great home is also just a skip away from nearby coffee shops including Biker Coffee of Colorado and Butcher Block Cafe.

This is a great home for families with nearby schools including Garden Place Elementary School, Big Picture College And Career Academy and Strive Prep - Sunnyside Campus, and the Stapleton Recreation Center. Local parks are great for your pets and kids with a short walk to Chaffee Park and North Side Park! You will also enjoy great restaurant options at The Grizzly Rose and Palm Grill!

Rental Terms
Rent -$1695
Security Deposit - $1695
Application Fee - $45
Pet Policy - Up to two pets allowed, $200 non refundable fee/pet and $25/pet/month rent
Tenants responsible for all utilities.

For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Andy Hoss via text or email at 319-431-8909 or andy.hoss@realatlas.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5075 Broadway have any available units?
5075 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5075 Broadway have?
Some of 5075 Broadway's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5075 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
5075 Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5075 Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 5075 Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 5075 Broadway offer parking?
No, 5075 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 5075 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5075 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5075 Broadway have a pool?
No, 5075 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 5075 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 5075 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 5075 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 5075 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Indi at Uptown Square
1950 Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80203
Sienna at Cherry Creek
1939 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
Detroit Terraces
1530 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
24 PLACE
2421 S Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80210
Nuvo
1211 Vine St
Denver, CO 80206
7575 Town Center
7575 E 29th Pl
Denver, CO 80238
Casa Cordova Apartments
15 S Clarkson St
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University