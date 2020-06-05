Amenities

5070 E. Donald Ave. 1640 Square foot 4 Bedroom 4 Bathroom 3 -Story Duplex. MAIN FLOOR- Office / 4th bedroom, 1/2 bathroom, attached 2 car garage. SECOND FLOOR - Open living room, Kitchen with island, dishwasher, granite counters, dining area, 1/2 bathroom. THIRD FLOOR - Master bedroom with master bath and walk-in closet, 2 additional bedrooms, full common bathroom. Central air conditioning and all brand new construction. Minutes to the Evans Lightrail Station. MUST SEE!!! Laureate Ltd. 303-692-9200

